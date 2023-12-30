In case you've been asleep for the past few years, adventure bikes have only continued to grow in popularity in recent time. No matter what displacement category you're looking in, you're pretty spoiled for choice as we head into 2024. To us, that seems like good news for motorcycle enthusiasts all around.

While we're firm believers in the idea that any bike that you take adventures on can be an adventure bike, for our purposes, we're sticking to bikes in our All The Adventure Bikes series that manufacturers file in the 'adventure' and 'dual sport' categories.

Typically, this means that they should have at least some characteristics that lend themselves well to both off-road and on-road exploration, like appropriate suspension and tires. Your mileage will vary, of course. As with all bike categories, you'll find something to appreciate about some bikes more than others.

While these bikes are sold in multiple markets around the world, the MSRPs reflected in this list are accurate in the US as of December 2023. Any exceptions to this rule are noted as they occur in the list. If you live elsewhere in the world, contact your local motorcycle dealer to find the most accurate pricing in your area.

As a final note, we've included bikes in this list that are specifically noted as 2024 models by their manufacturers. There are other bikes that could easily fit this category, but that aren't on this list because the 2024 version hasn't been announced (at least, so far).

With that said, let's get into it. We've organized this list in order of displacement, from smallest to largest. In the case of electric bikes, we'll slot them into the list with combustion bikes that offer similar power.

Engine: 689cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 452 pounds

Seat Height: 34.4 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.2 gallons

MSRP: $10,799

A narrow, nimble body and a flat seat are two things that the Yamaha T7 has boasted since its introduction. New for 2024, owners can also experience three-mode-selectable ABS. Mode One keeps ABS active at both wheels, while Mode Two switches it off to the rear for off-road excursions. Mode Three switches it off all the way. The 2024 bike also gets smartphone connectivity and a new five-inch TFT dash with a scroll dial located on the right handlebar.

Engine: 698cc parallel twin that makes a claimed 56 kilowatts (or 75 horsepower) at 8,750 rpm and 68.2 newton-meters (50.3 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm

Curb Weight: 235 kilograms (about 518 pounds)

Seat Height: 836 millimeters (about 32.9 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 20 liters (about 5.2 gallons)

MSRP: £6899 (or about $8,670), but promotions may be available

The Benelli TRK 702X gets a 50mm upside-down front fork with suspension travel of 140mm (about 5.5 inches) and a rear monoshock with full adjustability and rear wheel travel of 173mm (about 6.8 inches).

As for brakes, you'll find a pair of floating two-piston calipers and 320mm discs up front and a single one-piston floating caliper and a 260mm disc in the rear. ABS is present at both ends. It rolls on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel with an aluminum rim and iron spokes, says Benelli.

Engine: 693cc liquid-cooled parallel twin making a claimed 49 kilowatts (about 65.7 hp)

Curb Weight: 218 kg (about 480 pounds)

Seat Height: 820 to 840mm (about 32.2 to 33 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 18 liters, or about 4.75 gallons

MSRP: $9,790 AUD, or about $6,253 USD (Please note: This model has not been announced for the US market.)

CFMoto makes its Multi-function Touring, or MT bikes (not to be confused with Yamaha's Masters of Torque) in multiple displacements. Not all sizes are available in all markets.

Features of the 700MT include upside down forks, Pirelli tires, a five-inch TFT display, ABS at both ends, and J. Juan brakes.

Engine: 745cc liquid-cooled single overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 236 kilograms (about 520.3 pounds)

Seat Height: 820mm (about 32.2 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 13.2 liters (about 3.5 gallons)

MSRP: Not sold in the US and varies by market. In the UK, the 2024 X-ADV starts at £11,199, which is about $14,283 at the time of writing in December 2023.

Yes, it's a scooter. However, as you may recall, a rider on a Honda X-ADV won the 2019 Gibraltar Rally outright. Riders may have different opinions about its DCT (or DCTs in general), but it's clear that this scoot has at least some capability.

It comes with spoked wheels in a 17-inch front and 15-inch rear size. Ground clearance is about 6.5 inches, front wheel travel is about 153.5mm (or 6 inches) and rear wheel travel is about 150mm (or 5.9 inches). It has a twin disc front brake setup and a single disc rear. Other features include a five-inch color TFT dash and LED lighting with daytime running lights.

Engine: 745cc liquid-cooled single overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 493 pounds

Seat Height: 31.6 inches

Fuel Capacity: 3.8 gallons

MSRP: $9,499

The Honda NC750X errs a little more on the side of the adventure-styled street bike, particularly with its cast wheels. Suspension travel is 4.7 inches up front and 4.2 inches in the rear. ABS is present at both ends, and single wave disc brakes stop you at both ends. Features include the NC750X's famed frunk (or front trunk), with a fuel tank that's located under the seat. It's a DCT model, and utilizes the same 745cc parallel twin engine found in the X-ADV and Forza 750.

Motor: Z-Force 75-10X interior permanent magnet AC motor making a claimed 100 horsepower at 3,500 rpm and 169 pound-feet of torque

Curb Weight: 545 pounds

Seat Height: 32.6 inches standard. Can be 31.7 inches with available low seat accessory or 34.1 inches with available tall seat accessory.

Battery and Range: Z-Force 17.3 kWh battery pack offering a claimed 179 mile range in city riding or 107 miles if you're doing high-speed highway commuting.

MSRP: $22,995

While Zero has made dirt and dual sport bikes for some time, the DSR/X represents its first attempt at a middleweight adventure bike. It does still have a belt drive, which may or may not be an issue for some people. (Zero offers a chain conversion kit for some of its bikes, although the DSR/X isn't specifically listed.)

The 47mm Showa front fork offers 7.4 inches of suspension travel, in addition to being fully adjustable. The rear shock (also by Showa) comes with a hand adjuster wheel, and the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

Motor: Permanent magnet assisted synchronous reluctance motor (liquid-cooled) making a claimed 100 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 664 pound-feet at the rear wheel

Curb Weight: 573 pounds

Seat Height: 33.3 inches

Battery and Range: 22.5 kWh lithium polymer battery offering a claimed city range of 261 miles and a combined range of 160 miles

MSRP: $23,750

The Energica Experia comes with a set of hard luggage and rolls on a pair of cast aluminum 17-inch wheels. A fully adjustable Sachs suspension offers 150mm (about 5.9 inches) of travel at both ends, and a dual Brembo front brake and single Brembo rear brake setup stop you. Bosch cornering ABS also comes standard on the Experia.

Engine: 754cc liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 560 pounds

Seat Height: 31.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.9 gallons

MSRP: $8,599

The QJMotor SRT750X rolls on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear spoked set of wheels. It comes with an inverted front fork offering 6.1 inches of travel. The rear shock offers 6 inches of travel and has preload and rebound adjustability. A two-disc front brake setup and a single-disc rear brake setup with ABS stop you.

Engine: 755cc liquid-cooled parallel twin

Curb Weight: 459 pounds

Seat Height: 33.7 inches (optional low seat lowers it to 32.6 inches as an available accessory)

Fuel Capacity: 4.5 gallons

MSRP: $9,999

The XL750 Transalp gets an inverted Showa Separate Function Fork Cartridge (SFF-CA) unit up front offering 7.9 inches of travel. In the rear, it has a Pro-Link suspension with a Showa shock offering 7.5 inches of travel. It rolls on spoked wheels in a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear size. A dual disc front and a single-disc rear brake setup stop you with ABS at both ends.

Features include a 5-inch color LCD display, self-cancelling turn signals, a standard rear carrier, a quick shifter, and five ride modes thanks to the throttle-by-wire architecture.

Engine: 776cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 507 pounds

Seat Height: 33.7 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gallons

MSRP: $11,599

The V-Strom 800DE rolls on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel, which both come wrapped in Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour rubber. It gets a Showa inverted front fork with full adjustability and a Showa rear shock with full adjustability.

Both the front and the rear suspension offer 8.7 inches of travel, and the bike as a whole has 8.75 inches of ground clearance. A dual disc Nissin front brake and a single-disc Nissin rear brake setup with switchable ABS stop you. Additional features include LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT display.

Engine: 799cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 231 kilograms, not including luggage (about 509 pounds)

Seat Height: 825mm (about 32.48 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 19 liters (or about 5 gallons)

MSRP: Not sold in the US, but it's £ 11,990 for the Explore trim in the UK (including VAT), which is about $15,284

The 800MT rolls on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear spoked aluminum wheel. Fully adjustable KYB suspension offers 160mm (6.2 inches) of travel up front and 150mm (5.9 inches) of travel in the rear. Ground clearance is 190mm, or about 7.4 inches. A dual disc front and single disc rear brake setup by J. Juan stop you, with standard ABS also included.

Other features include an 8-inch multimedia interface up front, cruise control, stability control, quickshifter, a tire pressure monitoring system, center stand, heated grips and saddle, and a manually adjustable windscreen. At the end of 2023, CFMoto is also offering a free set of aluminum luggage (both side cases and top box) with purchase in some markets including the UK.

Engine: 799cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam parallel twin

Curb Weight: 509 pounds

Seat Height: 32.5 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5 gallons

MSRP: $10,799

The Ibex 800 T rolls on a pair of spoked aluminum wheels, with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear unit. KYB fully adjustable front fork with 160mm (6.2 inches) of travel and a KYB shock with 150mm (5.9 inches) of travel in the rear perform the suspension duties. Both regular and cornering ABS come standard. A J. Juan dual disc front and single disc rear brake setup stop you.

Other features include a 7-inch TFT display, ride by wire throttle, ride modes, quickshifter, cruise control, aluminum alloy bash guard, and LED lighting.

Engine: 799cc liquid-cooled parallel twin

Curb Weight: 438 pounds

Seat Height: 33.8 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gallons

MSRP: $10,990

The 790 Adventure rolls on a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoked aluminum wheel. A WP Apex front fork and matching WP Apex rear monoshock, both with preload adjustability, perform suspension duties. Both offer 7.9 inches of wheel travel. A pair of four-piston radial calipers and brake discs stop you up front, along with a single disc setup in the rear. Cornering ABS is present at both ends.

Other features include a new, taller windscreen, steering damper, 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the KTMconnect app, ride modes, and traction control. A quickshifter and cruise control are among the options that are available at an additional charge.

Engine: 853cc liquid-cooled double overhead camshaft parallel twin

Curb Weight: 493 pounds

Seat Height: 32.1 inches; optional Comfort Seat is 32.7 inches; optional Low Seat is 31.1 inches; optional suspension lowering kit is 30.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4 gallons

MSRP: $9,995

The F 750 GS rolls on a set of cast aluminum wheels with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear. A 41mm telescopic fork sits up front, while a swingarm and rear shock unit with preload and rebound damping adjustability sit in the rear. A pair of front brake discs and a single rear brake disc stop you, and switchable ABS comes standard.

Features include a TFT display, traction control, ride modes, and LED indicators.

Engine: 853cc liquid-cooled double overhead camshaft parallel twin

Curb Weight: 504 pounds

Seat Height: Standard seat: 33.9 inches; Comfort seat: 34.4 inches; Rallye seat: 35.0 inches; Low seat: 32.9 inches; Low suspension kit: 32.1 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4 gallons

MSRP: $12,595

The F 850 GS rolls on a pair of spoked wheels with a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear. Suspension consists of an upside-down telescopic 43mm front fork offering 8 inches of travel, as well as a rear shock with preload and rebound damping adjustability and 8.6 inches of travel. A dual disc front brake setup and a single disc rear brake setup with switchable ABS stop you.

Other standard features include adjustable brake and clutch levers, stability control, an engine guard, LED head and taillights, ride modes, and a 12V power socket.

Engine: 853cc air-cooled 90-degree V-twin

Curb Weight: 507 pounds

Seat Height: 830mm, or just under 32.7 inches

Fuel Capacity: 23 liters (or 6 gallons)

MSRP: $12,190

For 2024, Moto Guzzi split the V85TT into a range. There's a more street-focused one, the one you've already met (this one), and a more dual-sport/adventure-focused model. This is the regular V85TT, so if you're interested in either more street or off-road capability, you'll need to click the link at the top of this section to find out more about the other two versions.

The V85TT rolls on a pair of cross spoked tubeless wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. Suspension consists of an upside-down 41mm front fork with rebound and preload adjustability, as well as a rear monoshock with rebound and preload adjustability. A dual Brembo front brake setup and a single rear disc setup stop you, with ABS present at both ends.

Other standard features include LED lighting with DRL (though not LED indicators), an LCD dashboard, and traction control.

Engine: 888cc liquid-cooled double overhead cam triple

Curb Weight: Triumph only gives a dry weight of 423 pounds. Fuel tank capacity is 5.28 gallons. Assuming a weight of 6 pounds per gallon, that's approximately 31.68 pounds of fuel. So, while it's probably still low, the curb weight should be somewhere above 453.68-ish pounds once you add in oil, fork oil, brake fluid, coolant, and etc.

Seat Height: 32.28 to 33.07 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.28 gallons

MSRP: $12,290

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rolls on a pair of cast aluminum alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear. Suspension consists of a 45mm upside-down Marzocchi front fork (nonadjustable) and a Marzocchi rear shock with manual preload adjustability. You get a pair of Brembo Stylema calipers and a radial front master cylinder and brake disc setup up front, as well as a single disc Brembo setup in the rear. ABS is standard.

Other features include a 5-inch TFT dash. For a limited time at the end of 2023, Triumph is also offering free panniers on the Tiger 850 in some markets.

Engine: 889cc liquid-cooled parallel twin

Curb Weight: Dry weight is 204 kilograms, or 449.7 pounds. Fuel capacity is 19 liters or 5 gallons. Assuming that a gallon of fuel weighs approximately 6 pounds, that's 30 pounds of fuel. Therefore, curb weight should be a bit over 479.7 pounds, once things like oil, coolant, fork oil, brake fluid, and etc. are on board.

Seat Height: 854 to 874mm (or about 33.6 to 34.4 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 5 gallons

MSRP: Not yet released, but the 2023 bike's MSRP was $14,449.

Beginning in 2023, Husqvarna also introduced the Norden 901 Expedition, which is a slightly upspec variant. If you're interested in the base 2024 Norden 901, it rolls on a pair of spoked 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR rubber. The WP Apex suspension offers 220mm of travel (8.66 inches) in the front and 215mm of travel (8.46 inches) in the rear. Rebound damping and preload are adjustable.

A Husqvarna-branded J. Juan dual front brake disc setup and a single rear disc setup stop you, with switchable Bosch ABS fitted as standard.

Other features include a steering damper, ride modes, offroad ABS, cruise control, cornering motorcycle traction control, a TFT dash, and LED lighting.

Engine: 889cc liquid-cooled parallel twin

Curb Weight: Dry weight is listed as 432 pounds. Fuel capacity is 5.3 gallons. Assuming a weight of 6 pounds per gallon of fuel, fuel weight is about 31.8 pounds. That means a fully fueled 890 Adventure R should weigh about 463.8 pounds, give or take. It still doesn't include oil, coolant, brake fluid, or fork oil, but it's at least somewhat closer to a curb weight.

Seat Height: 34.6 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gallons

MSRP: Not yet listed, but the 2023 890 Adventure R retailed for an MSRP of $15,199.

The 890 Adventure R rolls on a pair of spoked wheels in a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear size. Both come wrapped in Continental TKC80 rubber from the factory. Suspension consists of a WP Xplor 48mm fully adjustable inverted front fork and a WP Xplor fully adjustable rear shock. Both offer 9.4 inches of suspension travel.

For brakes, you get a dual disc situation with radially mounted four-piston calipers up front, as well as a single two-piston rear caliper and disc setup in the rear. Additional standard features include a 5-inch TFT display and LED lighting.

Engine: 888cc liquid-cooled dual overhead cam triple

Curb Weight: 483 to 503 pounds

Seat Height: Adjustable between 32.23 and 33.07 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.28 gallons

MSRP: Depends on whether you choose the 2024 Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, or Tiger 900 Rally Pro. The Tiger 900 GT MSRP starts at $14,995; the Tiger 900 GT Pro MSRP starts at $16,895; and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro starts at $17,395.

The Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro both roll on a pair of cast aluminum alloy wheels in a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear size, wrapped in Metzeler Tourance Next rubber. Choose the Tiger 900 Rally Pro instead and you'll get spoked tubeless wheels in a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear, wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure rubber instead.

Suspension also varies. The GT bikes both get Marzocchi 45mm upside down front forks with compression and rebound adjustability and 180mm (about 7 inches) of travel. In the rear, the GT bikes have a Marzocchi shock with electronically adjustable preload and rebound and 170mm (about 6.7 inches) of travel.

Choose the Rally Pro and you'll get a Showa suspension with full adjustability up front and preload and rebound adjustability in the rear. You get 240mm (about 9.4 inches) of travel of front and 230mm (9 inches) in the rear.

All the Tiger 900s get Brembo Stylema brakes, with a two-disc setup in front and a single-disc setup in the rear.

Additional features include a full-color 7-inch TFT dash, ride modes, an adjustable windscreen, cornering ABS, traction control, and a center stand. Additional features are available based on variant.

Engine: 931cc liquid-cooled triple

Curb Weight: Dry weight given is 220 kilograms, or 485 pounds. Fuel capacity is 5.28 gallons. Assuming a weight of 6 pounds per gallon of fuel, that's 31.68 pounds. Weight of the LXP Orioli is 516.68 pounds including fuel, but not including other fluids (oil, coolant, etc.)

Seat Height: Adjustable; between 850 and 870mm (33.46 and 34.25 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 5.28 gallons

MSRP: Not yet announced, but only 500 are being made worldwide and expectations hover around 30,000 Euros (about $33,166.50, give or take)

MV Agusta is calling this an "all-terrain luxury motorcycle," so as you'd expect, the components are pretty nice. The LXP Orioli rolls on a pair of spoked tubeless Excel Takasago wheels with a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear unit. Suspension is by Sachs and is fully adjustable at both ends. Brembo Stylema brakes stop you, and cornering ABS is standard.

Other features include a 7-inch full color TFT dash, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, LED lighting, cruise control, launch control, sump guard, crash bars, anti-theft system, aluminum side cases, and a dedicated LXP Orioli box filled with goodies because this is a limited edition machine.

Engine: 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree twin

Curb Weight: 496 pounds

Seat Height: 830mm (32.7 inches) standard; 850mm (33.5 inches) with high seat accessory; 810mm (31.9 inches) with low seat accessory; 790mm (31.1 inches) with low seat and low suspension kit accessories equipped

Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gallons

MSRP: $19,295

The Multistrada V2 S rolls on a pair of cast aluminum alloy wheels in a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear size, both wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II rubber. Suspension consists of a fully adjustable front fork and rear monoshock with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo electronic adjustability. Brakes are Brembo monoblocs with a dual disc front and a single disc rear setup, including a radial master cylinder and cornering ABS as standard.

Additional included features are an up and down quickshifter, cruise control, backlit handlebar switches, a 5-inch TFT full color display, LED headlight, and self-cancelling turn signals.

Engine: 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree twin

Curb Weight: 492 pounds

Seat Height: 875mm (34.4 inches) standard; 890mm (35.0 inches) with high seat accessory; 865mm (34.1 inches) with low seat accessory; 845mm (33.3 inches) with low seat and low suspension kit accessories equipped

Fuel Capacity: 5.54 gallons

MSRP: $18,495

The DesertX rolls on a pair of cross-spoked tubeless wheels with a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear unit wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber. The regular DesertX gets a fully adjustable KYB suspension front and rear, while the DesertX Rally gets an upgraded KYB suspension and also adds an Öhlins steering damper. Brakes are Brembo monoblocs and Bosch cornering ABS comes standard.

Other features include a 5-inch TFT display, ride modes, power modes, wheelie control, engine brake control, up and down quickshifter, cruise control, full LED lighting with DRL, USB power socket, 12V socket, and self-canceling turn signals.