Adventure bikes as a category only seem to keep growing in popularity. From full on off-the-grid exploration to those grueling journeys to your favorite local coffee shop, there's nowhere that riders don't want to go on their favorite ADVs.

While we're firm believers in the idea that any bike that you take adventures on can be an adventure bike, for our purposes, we're sticking to bikes in our All The Adventure Bikes series that manufacturers file in the 'adventure' and 'dual sport' categories.

Typically, this means that they should have at least some characteristics that lend themselves well to both off-road and on-road exploration, like appropriate suspension and tires. Your mileage will vary, of course. As with all bike categories, you'll find something to appreciate about some bikes more than others.

While these bikes are sold in multiple markets around the world, the MSRPs reflected in this list are accurate in the US as of December 2023. Any exceptions to this rule are noted as they occur in the list. If you live elsewhere in the world, contact your local motorcycle dealer to find the most accurate pricing in your area.

As a final note, we've included bikes in this list that are specifically noted as 2024 models by their manufacturers. There are other bikes that could easily fit this category, but that aren't on this list because the 2024 version hasn't been announced (at least, so far).

With that said, let's get into it. We've organized this list in order of displacement, from smallest to largest. In the case of electric bikes, we'll slot them into the list with combustion bikes that offer similar power.

If you're looking for 2024 adventure bikes in other displacement categories below 1,000cc, please check our previous two lists in our All The Adventure Bikes series.

Engine: Liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam 999cc parallel twin

Curb Weight: 511 pounds (not including side cases)

Seat Height: 33.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5 gallons

MSRP: $18,499

Suzuki first introduced the 2024 GSX-S1000GX at EICMA 2023, which pairs up the tried and tested engine found in the GSX-S1000 with the all new Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension system. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels, uses tubeless tires, and hews more closely to the idea of on-road adventures than off.

Engine: liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 1,037cc 90-degree V twin

Curb Weight: Varies by trim level; the base V-Strom 1050's claimed curb weight is 242 kilograms, or 534 pounds

Seat Height: 855mm (33.7 inches)

Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gallons

MSRP: varies by trim; the base 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 starts at $15,299 plus destination and freight charges

The base 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 has a fully adjustable inverted front fork, a link-style rear shock with preload adjustability, and radially-mounted four-piston front brake calipers. It also gets a five-inch TFT LCD multi-function display with a USB port located nearby for any devices you wish to connect to your bike. Alloy wheels (a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear) provide ADV styling for your primarily on-road adventures.

Bump up to the V-Strom 1050DE or DE Adventure for spoked wheels in a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear size, fitted with Dunlop Adventure tires. The wheelbase is also slightly extended, as is the rake. It also gets additional protection to keep your engine safe while you're traversing off-road terrain. The DE Adventure also adds hard side luggage.

Engine: liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 1,043cc inline four-cylinder

Curb Weight: 566.7-ish pounds (not including an additional 20 pounds for saddlebags and handguards)

Seat Height: 33.1 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5.5 gallons

MSRP: $18,899

Kawasaki currently lists only the Versys 1000 SE LT+ on its US website, which is the one with all the bells and whistles for mostly on-road adventure touring. It includes features like Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook EERA, ride modes, traction control, quickshifter, cornering management, ABS, LED lighting, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, heated grips, adjustable windscreen, brake, and clutch levers, and a pair of 28-liter hard side cases to carry all your stuff.

It's certainly not the most off-road-focused machine on this list, but we're not here to tell you what kind of adventures to take on your adventure bike. That, dear friends, is up to you.

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 1,084cc parallel twin with 270-degree crank and unicam

Curb Weight: base CRF1100L Africa Twin starts at a claimed 231 kilograms (about 509.2-ish pounds)

Seat Height: standard seat height adjusts between 850 and 870mm (33.46 inches and 34.25 inches). Optional low seat is 825mm (32.48 inches), while the optional Comfort Seat is 885mm (34.84 inches).

Fuel Capacity: 18.8 liters (a little over 4.1 gallons)

MSRP: US announcements for the 2024 bikes have not yet been made at the time of writing. In the UK, the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin starts at £13,199, which is about $16,740.

Honda has made its Dual Clutch Transmission available on previous Africa Twins, and it continues to do so on the 2024 update that it announced in 2023 for the European market. It also now offers Showa EERA electronic suspension as an optional trim level on the 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin, with or without DCT as you choose. Other goodies include self-canceling turn signals and cruise control.

Engine: liquid-cooled, 90-degree, 1,158cc Ducati V4 Granturismo engine

Curb Weight: 260 kilograms (about 573 pounds)

Seat Height: Adjustable between 870 and 890mm (34.3 and 35 inches) as standard. Available accessories include two low seat options, a low suspension option, and a high seat option. Depending on configuration, you can lower the seat height to as low as 805 to 825mm (31.7 inches to 32.5 inches), or raise it up to 885mm to 905mm (34.9 to 35.6 inches) as fits your needs.

Fuel Capacity: 7.9 gallons

MSRP: $29,995

The Multistrada V4 Rally comes with Ducati's front and rear radar with adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, a massive 7.9 gallon fuel tank, a 37,000 mile valve clearance check interval, Skyhook DSS EVO suspension, and more. While it's certainly not cheap, the features and combined on- and off-road capabilities do a lot to justify the cost of admission.

Engine: liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 1,160cc triple

Curb Weight: 529 pounds

Seat Height: adjustable; 33.46 to 34.52 inches. A new Active Preload Reduction feature was added in 2023 to reduce suspension preload at low speeds.

Fuel Capacity: 5.28 gallons

MSRP: starting at $19,595

With its 2022 Tiger 1200 revamp, Triumph split the Tiger 1200 into two distinct sub-families. Choose amongst the GT line for more on-road-oriented adventure touring comfort, or choose amongst the Rally line for more dual-sport and/or off-road-oriented adventure touring capability. Features include Brembo Stylema monoblock radial brake calipers, a Magura radial master cylinder, a 7-inch TFT dash, and your choice of either Metzeler Tourance or Metzeler Karoo Street tires (depending on specification).

Engine: liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 1,199cc parallel twin

Curb Weight: 584 pounds

Seat Height: 33.3 or 34.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 6.1 gallons

MSRP: $16,299

With standard features including an electronically adjustable suspension, ABS, UBS, traction control, cruise control, handlebar-mounted brush guards that wrap around the controls for added protection, and both a side and a center stand, it's not at all difficult to see the appeal of the SuperTen package.

Engine: Details unavailable

Curb Weight: Details unavailable

Seat Height: Details unavailable

Fuel Capacity: Details unavailable

MSRP: Details unavailable

Without question, the Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 is the most mysterious bike on this list. Rumors of its existence were rampant in the months prior to EICMA 2023. However, true to expectations, Moto Morini did bring the X-Cape 1200 to the show to make its debut for the first time in front of an international audience.

While the company showed off a different new engine in detail at the show, it opted not to supply any information about the mill that evidently powers the X-Cape 1200. As and when we have more information about the bike, we'll be sure to let you know (and update this piece). For now, we'll leave this as an optimistic placeholder until more information is available.

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,250cc, 60-degree V-twin Revolution Max 1250 engine

Curb Weight: 569 pounds

Seat Height: adjustable between 31.1 and 32 inches; debuted a very useful adaptive ride height feature that lowers seat height at low speeds, but does not come standard on the base Pan America 1250. It's standard on the Pan America 1250 Special, though.

Fuel Capacity: 5.6 gallons

MSRP: $19,999

When Harley-Davidson introduced the Pan America 1250, it was a pretty major deal. As the bar and shield's first foray into adventure touring, it was of course important to the company to hit the ground running. The resulting machine left positive impressions on most who rode it, and both the new Revolution Max 1250 engine and its innovative adaptive ride height suspension gave the motorcycle world a lot to think about.

It's now a few years since the debut, but the Pan America 1250 is still out doing things like tackling international rally raid events in the hands of Joan Pedrero. The Pan America 1250 Special is clearly a solid machine, and one that deserves every bit of attention it gets.

Engine: air and liquid-cooled 1,300cc boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam

Curb Weight: 523 pounds

Seat Height: 33.4 inches

Fuel Capacity: 5 gallons

MSRP: $19,590

Offering more power, greater mass centralization, and a lower weight than the outgoing R 1250 GS, the long-awaited R 1300 GS represented a major rethink of the Motorrad's flagship adventure bike. Major changes are, as always, somewhat controversial. While many welcomed the advancements, others had a hard time getting around styling choices like the extremely distinctive X-shaped LED headlight.

Still, considering the level of features and pricing that its competition carries, it's hard to argue that the R 1300 GS has a lot to argue in its favor.

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine

Curb Weight: KTM generally only gives dry weights; simple math in a recent Spec Showdown showed us that the curb weight is at least 524 pounds, likely slightly more.

Seat Height: Depends on trim; adjustable from 33.4 inches to 34.2 inches on the S, or set at a solid 34.6 inches on the R

Fuel Capacity: 6.1 gallons on the R in a three-part tank

MSRP: 2024 US pricing not yet announced, but both the 2023 R and S models started at $20,299.

As with some of the other bikes on this list, KTM offers both a more on-road oriented flagship adventure bike in the 1290 Super Adventure S, as well as a more dual-sport/off-road oriented flagship adventure bike in the 1290 Super Adventure R. The 2023 bikes received a shiny new scratch-resistant 7-inch TFT display, a phone cubby with a USB socket up front, illuminated switchgear, and more. All those new features continued for the 2024 bikes, which also received the customary new graphics to herald a new year.