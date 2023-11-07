On November 7, 2023, Suzuki Motor Corporation formally introduced an all-new model to the GSX-S1000 family. It’s the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX, and as the name implies, it’s a crossover model.

Taking the engine from the GSX-S1000, the intention of the GSX-S1000GX is to maintain a sporty character, while adding a little more adventure touring capability into the mix. The goal is clearly attaining the best of both worlds—but as always, the true test will be when riders get their hands on it to try it for themselves.

The real party piece on the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX is that it’s the very first bike on which Suzuki is introducing its Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) system. This system adjusts suspension damping based on inputs related to vehicle speed, road surface, and braking.

Another feature on the GSX-S1000GX is the new Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) program, which takes several sensor inputs into account to adjust the SAES based on any uneven road surfaces it may detect. The idea is that if you’re on rough roads, it adjusts for that—and if you’re on beautifully paved roads and want to be as sporty as possible, it adjusts for that as well.

Additional equipment on the GSX-S1000GX

Under the general umbrella of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which Suzuki employs to some degree on most of its current lineup, the house of Hamamatsu lists the following electronic aids:

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (power output, traction control, and suspension damping management)

SRAS

Automatic Rear Suspension Modes (electronic rear suspension preload adjustability; can be set to Auto or three manual modes)

Ride-by-wire throttle

Up and down quickshifter

Smart cruise control

Motion track brake system (that’s cornering ABS to everyone else)

Slope Dependent Control System (rear wheel lift-up mitigation)

Suzuki Easy Start (one-button press with clutch to start)

Low RPM assist

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the GSX-S1000GX is 1,470mm (57.87 inches). Length is 2,150mm (84.64 inches), width is 925mm (36.4 inches), and height is 1,350mm (53.1 inches). Ground clearance is 155mm (6.1 inches), seat height is 845mm (just under 33.3 inches), and curb weight is 232 kilograms (just under 511.5 pounds).

Additionally, the GSX-S1000GX rolls on standard 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tires. It’s not clear at this point whether Suzuki intends to offer a more off-road focused version in the future, perhaps with a 19-inch or even a 21-inch front wheel. Perhaps that would be slicing up the market segments too finely, though, since the entire V-Strom 1050 lineup exists.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX will be available in three colors: Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mat Shadow Green.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet and will vary by region as Suzuki offers its products in different markets around the world.

Availability will begin in December 2023, and Suzuki says that it intends its primary markets for the 2024 GSX-S1000GX to be Europe and North America. Expect pricing information for those regions to come soon, and we’ll be sure to keep you up to date once it does.

