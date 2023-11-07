Royal Enfield is one of the fastest growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world. The brand has impressed with its value, blending retro styling and approachable performance in a package that’s affordable to a wide audience. Out of all the models in Royal Enfield’s lineup, the Himalayan has always stood out as the most rugged and eager for adventure. Now, for the 2024 model-year, the Himalayan has been given a refresh from the ground up.

A brand new engine

Unveiled in all its glory at EICMA 2023, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 has a brand new engine. By far the most performance-oriented iteration in the brand’s range, the new engine retains its single-cylinder configuration, but that’s pretty much where the similarities with the previous engine end. For starters, it now boasts dual-overhead cams and liquid-cooling. As such, it produces 65 percent more horsepower than its predecessor, with 39.5 ponies on tap. On top of that, it boasts 25 percent more torque at 29.5 pound-feet. To top it all off, the bike has a bigger 4.5-gallon fuel tank with an estimated range of 280 miles per tank.

An emphasis on modern technology

If the engine is already very impressive, Royal Enfield has also outdone itself in terms of technology. The new Himalayan 452 is the first in Royal Enfield’s lineup to feature throttle-by-wire, and in turn, four rider mode with two power maps consisting of Performance and Eco. There are also two ABS options – on for both wheels, and off only for the rear wheel. All these features are easily accessible via a four-inch TFT instrument pod that integrates Google Maps-powered turn-by-turn navigation for convenient commuting and exploration. Of course, there’s also Bluetooth smartphone integration for music and notifications.

Improved suspension

Royal Enfield has given the new Himalayan 452 enhanced off-road performance. If the old bike was like a tractor that could go anywhere, the new model is like an oversized dirtbike that promises impressive all-terrain performance. For starters, the frame and swingarm have been reinforced, and the front end now consists of a beefy 43-millimeter inverted fork (gone is the old-fashioned telescopic fork with gaiters). At the rear, the suspension has also been improved, and the new model now boasts 7.9 inches of rear wheel travel, translating to a tall 9.1-inch ground clearance.

Optimized frame and upgraded wheels

The main frame of the new Himalayan 452 features a narrower center, offering improved stand-up ergonomics. Meanwhile, the wheels get wider axles for extra durability, and the rims are wider to accommodate thicker rubber. To make it even better, there’s an option for cross-spoke tubeless wheels on the top-tier model. As for the brakes, the front has been fitted with a bigger 320-millimeter rotor and a 270-millimeter rotor at the back. The braking system is governed by dual-channel ABS with the option for the rear ABS to be switched off.

Ready for on and off-road touring

With improved performance and underpinnings now on the table, Royal Enfield hasn’t left out the folks who would intend to use the Himalayan 452 for long-distance touring. The new model gets a shorter windscreen, albeit with an optional taller windscreen available in the accessories catalog. There’s also a reinforced plastic skid plate to protect the delicate belly of the engine, as well as a new two-piece saddle with an adjustable rider’s seat for improved ergonomics. Upper crash bars come as standard, and there’s also a built-in rear rack for luggage.

Availability

When it comes to availability, it goes without saying that pricing and availability would vary per region. However, Royal Enfield has confirmed that pre-orders for the new model are now open, with availability scheduled for India, Europe, and eventually, the US, in 2024. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be sold in five colorways consisting of Hanle Black, Slate Himalayan Salt, Kaza Brown, Kamet White, and Slate Poppy Blue