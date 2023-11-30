Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

Reigning Sidecar World Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement Set To Compete In Their First Isle Of Man TT In 2024

The pair are both World and British Sidecar Champions, and have won 15 total Grands Prix and taken 38 podiums across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Funnily enough, those are also the two years for which they've taken both championships so far. You could say they're pretty good at racing.

Racing is always at its best when more talented competitors join a series, so there's more of a challenge for everyone. We look forward to seeing what the two world champions bring to the sidecar races in 2024.

LS2 X-Force Is First Off-Road Helmet To Meet FIM FRHPhe-02 Homologation Standards

Handily, the LS2 X-Force also meets ECE 22.06 standards, so it's legal for road use in Europe. It's also sold in the US as a DOT helmet, although that's more helpful in terms of your ability to easily purchase it than it is as a safety standard.

The 2023 LS2 X-Force helmet is certified to FIM FRHPhe-02 safety standards in sizes XS, M, L, XL, XXL, and XXXL. We'll include a link to the full FIM FRHPhe-02 technical regulations in our Sources so you can read up on the details if you're interested.

Suzuki France Is Offering A Sweet €1 Luggage Deal For GSX-S1000GX Buyers

When Suzuki introduced the 2024 GSX-S1000GX at EICMA 2023, it caused quite a stir. Striking a fine balance between adventure and sport touring, and adding Suzuki's first-ever electronic suspension into the bargain was clearly meant to turn heads, and it did exactly that.

To sweeten the deal, though, riders who purchase their Suzuki GSX-S1000GX in France between December 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 can get the deal of a lifetime on a pair of color-matched 36 liter hard cases. Instead of paying the usual price of €1,299 (about $1,414) including tax for the privilege, they can pay just €1 (about $1.09) instead. Even if you're not a big fan of math, that's a pretty clear bargain.

Suzuki France is currently taking orders for the GSX-S1000GX, with bikes expected to arrive in dealerships in January 2024.

Piaggio welcomed Czech Republic President Petr Pavel to the Moto Guzzi factory in Mandello del Lario, and he took a test ride on a Moto Guzzi Stelvio

It's not every day you get a visit from a head of state of another country, and it's definitely not every day when they take a test ride on one of your new models. Both Piaggio Group CEO Michele Colaninno and Piaggio Group executive chair Matteo Colaninno were on hand to welcome President Pavel.

What did he think of the bike?

“The impression is great because this bike resembles so much what we now expect from these categories of bikes. It is easy to ride, its powerful engine is very smooth, so I think it will be an excellent bike for riding long distances, especially in these mountains," President Pavel later said in a statement.

Watch Scuderia AlphaTauri Drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson Tear Around A Hotel On Honda Motocompactos

The fact that the diminutive Honda Motocompacto folding electric scooter is advertised as a last-mile vehicle is well-known among automotive enthusiasts. But what your last mile and my last mile look like may differ. Some hotels are ginormous, particularly if they're part of convention centers.

We'll also offer the obligatory "don't try this at home, racing professionals on a closed course" warning, but the video is pretty fun to watch.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!