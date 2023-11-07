After giving a first glimpse of the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio ahead of EICMA, the Mandello del Lario-based brand has now revealed the full details on its newest adventure tourer in Milan. While it shares an engine with the recently introduced V100 Mandello, it’s packaged inside a different frame and uses a stressed member design.

Engine

The 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio is powered by Guzzi’s liquid-cooled, double overhead camshaft, 1,042cc, 90-degree V-twin engine. It makes a claimed 84.6 kilowatts (113.45 horsepower) at 8,700 rpm and 105 newton-meters (77.4 pound-feet) of torque at 6,750 rpm. Bore and stroke are 96mm by 72mm and compression ratio is 12.6 to one. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and uses a shaft final drive.

Chassis

While the Stelvio and the V100 Mandello were under development at the same time, with the intention of using the same engine, the Stelvio has its own dedicated steel tube frame design. The engine is a stressed member here, and the frame has four engine mounting points (as compared to the two found on the V100 Mandello). According to Guzzi, this gives it 20 percent more rigidity than the V100 Mandello’s frame, and makes this setup better suited to adventure riding.

The suspension on the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio consists of a 46mm upside-down Sachs front fork with preload and rebound adjustability. In the rear, you’ll find a single KYB shock absorber on the left side, also with preload and rebound adjustability. The rear also gets an adjuster knob. Wheel travel at both the front and the rear is 170mm, or about 6.7 inches.

Brakes consist of a dual Brembo radially mounted four piston caliper setup in front with 320mm floating brake discs and braided stainless steel brake lines. In the rear, you’ll find a Brembo floating two-piston caliper and a single 280mm disc. Cornering ABS is standard.

The wheels are cross-spoked aluminum alloy units in a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear size.

Electronics

Moto Guzzi equipped the 2024 Stelvio with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and ride-by-wire throttle. It gets a five-inch, full-color TFT dash. Five ride modes are available: Tourism, Rain, Street, Sport, and Off-Road. Traction control and ABS are switchable in off-road mode.

The Stelvio is also the first bike in Moto Guzzi’s lineup to make use of the new Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) Rider Assistance Solution. It consists of multiple electronic rider aids made possible by radar, including Following Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane Change Assist.

The Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform also comes standard on Stelvio, allowing smartphone connectivity.

Other Standard Features

The 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio comes with full LED lighting all around, including daytime running lights and its ‘bending lights’ system to illuminate the insides of corners when turning. There’s also a USB port located up front, so you can keep your smartphone or other digital device charged while riding.

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 1,520mm (59.8 inches). Rake is 25.6 degrees and trail is 116.4mm (4.5 inches). Length is 2,195mm (86.4 inches) and width is 945mm (37.2inches). Seat height is 830mm (about 32.7 inches). Curb weight is 246 kilograms (542 pounds).

Colors

The 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio comes in two colors: Giallo Savana and Nero Vulcano.

Pricing and availability details have not yet been announced, but will surely follow in the coming months.

