When whispers first started about the return of the Moto Guzzi Stelvio, longtime fans wondered what it would be like. After all, the introduction of the V100 Mandello represented a massive leap forward for the team from Mandello del Lario. What would that portend for a 21st century Stelvio?

As it turned out, the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio takes the same engine found in the V100 Mandello, but integrates it into a new frame and kits the finished machine out with a host of features that invite riders to spend more time in the saddle.

2024 Stelvio features include a semi-adjustable Sachs front fork and a KYB shock absorber with a remote adjuster knob, Brembo brakes, cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control and ABS that are switchable in off-road mode.

The most attention-grabbing feature on the Stelvio, however, is undoubtedly the Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) Rider Assistance System. It’s a radar-assisted electronics suite developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (you might remember this arm of Piaggio from the Gita).

This brand-new innovation from Piaggio offers riders things like Following Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane Change Assist. The system won’t come on all 2024 Stelvios, but it will be available as a factory option for riders that want it.

Gallery: 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio

142 Photos

Like most new model announcements, Moto Guzzi opted to first announce the new Stelvio on its own, and then leave its pricing and availability announcement as a separate thing. (Hit ‘em with the new-model-longing first, then answer their questions in the followup! That’s how it works, right? Right.)

2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio Colors

For 2024, the Moto Guzzi Stelvio will be available in your choice of two matte colors: Giallo Savana or Nero Vulcano. A wide range of factory accessories are also available to complement either bike. These include desirable touring accessories like hard side cases, top boxes, heated seats, and heated grips.

Pricing and Availability

Moto Guzzi sells its bikes in multiple markets around the world, and pricing and availability will vary by region.

In the US, the MSRP of the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio starts at $16,390, and it should start rolling into dealerships across America in December 2023. Preorders officially opened on November 7, 2023.

For comparison, the base V100 Mandello starts at $15,490. Bump up to the V100 Mandello S with that sweet semi-active Öhlins suspension, and it’s $17,490. Does Guzzi plan to offer a semi-active suspension on the Stelvio in the future? For now, that remains an open question, as Guzzi has not mentioned it so far.

Anyway, in Canada, the MSRP of the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio starts at $18,990, and it will begin arriving in Guzzi dealerships in Canada sometime in March 2024. Preorders also officially opened on November 7, 2023.

Please note, those MSRPs and Stelvio arrival dates are only for the standard Stelvio, not the one equipped with the factory option PFF Rider Assistance System. Pricing still hasn’t been announced in either the US or Canada for that option, but Piaggio Group says that it should become available in both markets sometime in Q2 of 2024.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here at RideApart as we know more about its pricing.

If you live in a region other than the US or Canada, and you’re interested in the 2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio, your best bet is to check with your local Moto Guzzi dealer.