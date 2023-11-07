On November 7, 2023, the updated 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT range made its debut at EICMA. That’s right—it's a range now, with three different flavors: the road-oriented V85 Strada, the dual-sport V85 TT, and the even more adventurous V85 TT Travel. All three versions also get an updated engine, along with a host of other improvements for 2024.

Engine

For 2024, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT range complies with Euro 5+ emissions standards. It also gets increased power, torque, and throttle response versus the previous generation that was introduced in 2021. The engine is Guzzi’s air-cooled, 853cc, 90-degree V-twin, now with variable valve timing and knock sensors.

It makes a claimed 80 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 83 newton-meters (about 61.2 pound-feet) of torque at 5,100 rpm. Bore and stroke are 84mm by 77mm, and the compression ratio is 10.5 to one. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox and uses a shaft final drive.

The 2024 V85 TT and V85 TT Travel now also get a new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) fitted as standard. It’s also an available option on the 2024 V85 Strada.

Chassis

The 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT range rests on a tubular steel frame. Suspension consists of a 41mm upside-down telescopic front fork with preload and rebound adjustability. In the rear, you’ll find an aluminum swingarm with a single shock on the right side with preload and rebound adjustability. On the V85 TT and V85 TT Travel, the rear shock is adjustable via a knob. Front and rear wheel travel is 170mm (about 6.7 inches).

The braking system consists of a pair of Brembo radially mounted four-piston calipers and 320mm stainless steel floating brake discs up front. In the rear, you’ll find a single two-piston floating caliper with a 260mm brake disc.

The wheels differ between the models in the 2024 V85 TT range. On the 2024 V85 Strada, you’ll find a pair of aluminum alloy wheels in a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear. On the 2024 V85 TT and V85 TT Travel, you’ll find a pair of cross-spoke tubeless wheels in a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear.

Electronics

The 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT range gets a new, five-inch, full color TFT display, as well as new handlebar switchgear. Cruise control and cornering ABS are now standard across the range.

Available riding modes on the 2024 V85 TT range are Road, Sport, and Rain, with the addition of an Off-Road mode for the V85 TT and V85 TT Travel variants. A rider-definable Custom mode comes as standard on the V85 TT Travel and is available as an accessory option for the V85 Strada and V85 TT.

Differences Between Models in the 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Range

Gallery: 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Range

32 Photos

The road-focused 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 Strada is serious about mostly staying on road. That’s why it gets those aluminum alloy wheels, and also why it dispenses with the grab handles, skid plate, and handguards as standard. They’re available as accessory options if you want them, of course—but if you don’t want or need them in the first place, now you don’t have to worry about removing them. It comes in two colors: Nero Isola and Grigio Brera.

The 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT maintains its dual sport nature with a set of cross-spoked wheels that support tubeless tires. It gets a new, improved aluminum skid plate as standard, as well as improved handguards. The frame is painted red, as is the rear shock absorber spring. For 2024, the V85 TT gets a two-tone Rosso Fuji and Grigio Tambora paint scheme.

For the most adventurous option, the 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel adds a new touring windscreen that’s adjustable to five different positions. It also gets new side deflectors, as well as Urban series side cases. The right case holds 37 liters and can fit a full-face helmet, while the left one holds 27.5 liters.

Other standard equipment on the TT Travel includes heated grips and a heated seat (controllable via the hand controls), as well as the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform. This allows smartphone connectivity with your TT Travel, which is also controllable via those handlebar controls. The 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel comes in just one color option: Bronzo Deserto.

Seat height on the 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT range is 830mm, or just a little under 32.7 inches. Curb weight varies across the three variants. According to Moto Guzzi, the 2024 V85 Strada’s curb weight is 226 kilograms, or 498 pounds. The 2024 V85 TT’s curb weight is 230 kg/507 lbs, and the 2024 V85 TT Travel’s curb weight is 243kg/536 pounds.