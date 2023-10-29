Stylmartin To Dazzle With New Models For 2024 At EICMA

With EICMA just around the corner, the industry is abuzz with new releases and innovations. We’ve talked about exciting new products from multiple brands such as MV Agusta and Husqvarna, however, it isn’t just motorcycle manufacturers who are set to put up a show in the expo. Indeed, EICMA is just as much about gear and accessories as it is about the bikes themselves, so expect some of the biggest brands to showcase their innovations, too.

Speaking of gear, Stylmartin, a popular Italian brand specializing in moto-specific boots and sneakers, has confirmed its attendance in EICMA, and will be showcasing its 2024 collection. The brand states that it has a wide spread of new footwear to debut, including new releases in both WP and Air versions. For starters, it says that it’ll be launching a new colorway of the iconic Iron WP sneaker, as well as launch the new Zed trainers. Both of these new models are protective and stylish, making use of a high-traction Michelin sole and D3O inserts for top-notch safety.

Up next, the 2024 model-year will see the launch of the Piper sneakers in two versions – WP and Air, with the WP version featuring a waterproof membrane for all-weather riding. The Air meanwhile, features a water repellent leather with fabric parts for extra breathability in warm weather. Like the models before it, the Piper also features a Michelin sole, ensuring optimal traction on all surfaces.

For the urban rider, the Atom Evo is designed to combine comfort, safety, and style in a versatile design that’s ideal for the urban jungle. It features a water-repellent outer constructed with breathable mesh fabric and greased leather inserts for abrasion resistance. Lateral reflex inserts provide extra safety, too, protecting the foot from impact and twisting forces in the event of a crash.

Among the returning models for 2024 is the Vertigo, a riding shoe inspired by the world of outdoor exploration. Apart from being protective on the bike, the Vertigo is designed with versatility in mind by providing all-terrain walking stability with the technical features and safety technology of a moto-specific shoe. It’ll be made available in both WP and Air versions.

Stylmartin’s display will be situated at Stand M39, Hall 15, at EICMA, which is scheduled to run from November 7 to 12, 2023.