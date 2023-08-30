Rev'It! Gears You Up For Rainy Weather With New Denver H2O Jacket

Dutch gear and equipment specialist REV'IT! is one of the most popular brands when it comes to motorcycle gear for all types of riders. From the track, to the street, to the trails, REV'IT!'s wide selection of gear not only covers all the disciplines of riding, but keeps you protected in all weather conditions, too. Now that rainy weather is on the horizon, REV'IT! is revamping its gear to fit the weather.

REV'IT! modernizes its iconic three-quarter jacket for the mid-season return with the new Denver H2O, which does away with breathable mesh and textile fabrics. The Denver H2O is still lightweight and simple to wear, but is more suited to face the rigors of the weather. Nonetheless, it keeps its classic four-pocket style on the front, giving it a subtle, retro-inspired look. There are also two thermal pockets and two internal pockets for valuables such as your phone and wallet.

On the technology side, the jacket is composed of Cordura Ripstop fabric, which provides exceptional abrasion resistance while staying lightweight and comfortable to wear. PWR/Shell stretch inserts strengthen the jacket on the inside. The jacket also has a waterproof Hydratex membrane to keep out the rain and cold. There is also a detachable thermal liner to keep you warm in cold weather. Meanwhile, when you're not riding, the thermal liner can be worn on its own to explore the city or your destination.

The Denver H2O is a class A certified PPE jacket according to the EN 17092-4:2020 standard, thanks to all of its protective features. REV'IT! includes two sets of Level 1 Seesmart elbow and shoulder guards. A pocket also lets you to install a Level 2 back protector for more protection. Last but not least, a half-zip at the back of the jacket provides for compatibility with appropriate pants.

In terms of pricing and availability, REV'IT! offers the new Denver H2O in two colors consisting of black and dark green. Sizes range from S to 3XL, and it's priced at $499.99, according to the brand's official US website. Do note that pricing and availability may vary per region, so it's best to get in touch with your local gear retailer, or visit REV'IT!'s official website linked below.