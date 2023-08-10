French Gear Brand Five Presents The TFX4 Summer ADV Gloves

French brand Five has a wide selection of gloves designed for all types of motorcycling. Known for its affordability and certified protection, the brand continues adding to its selection of gloves catering to adventure riders. Its newest offering is designed specifically for summer weather as it uses breathable textile fabrics in tandem with tried and tested protective elements.

Five’s new TFX4 gloves incorporate an adventure-touring design with a lightweight, breathable construction. They’re intended for both on and off-road use, so they offer a bit more protection than your standard commuter gloves, but retain their comfy and lightweight design. The TFX4 is constructed out of a stretchable water-repellent fabric, and a four-way spandex fabric at the top to facilitate ventilation and range of motion. Meanwhile, the regions between the fingers are made out of Lycra, further enhancing breathability and mobility.

Over on the palm side, Five incorporates a synthetic microfiber faux leather material to provide durability and abrasion resistance. There’s also a large Kevlar reinforcement area at the base of the palm for extra safety. Up top, the metacarpals are shielded by Ergo Protech soft shell TPR inserts. The knuckles also get plastic covers for extra durability. Thanks to all these features, the TFX4 is certified PPE according to the EN13594:2015 level 1KP standard.

When it comes to comfort, these adventure-touring gloves feature a ventilated Airprene textile insert on the thumb, a short cuff with a Velcro adjustment tab, as well as non-slip silicone elements on the fingers and touch screen compatibility on the index finger. Reflective inserts improve visibility at night, as well. Five offers the TFX4 gloves in a total of six colorways: blue/red, gray/red, black/red, black/orange, black, and brown. It comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and retails for 64.90 Euros, or about $71 USD. There’s also a ladies-specific TFX4 Women of the same design and features, also retailing for the same price.