Tucano Urbano Gears You Up For Summer Adventures With T.Ur Atlas Jacket

Italian motorcycle gear and equipment specialist Tucano Urbano launched its sub-brand T.Ur specifically to cater to the needs of adventure riders. The very essence of adventure riding means hitting the road and beyond in all sorts of weather, and for the hot summer season, T.Ur has a new jacket that focuses on comfort and versatility.

The aptly named Atlas allows you to venture out onto the road in hot weather while staying cool and having peace of mind that the gear you’re wearing is safe and protective. It’s made predominantly out of textile mesh fabric called XTR-M Mesh, which T.Ur describes as a lightweight yet abrasion-resistant fabric. Furthermore, it’s equipped with flexible and ventilated Easyflex Level 1 protectors on the shoulders and elbows, with a pocket ready to accommodate standard back protectors. As such, the jacket is rated Class A PPE in accordance with the EN17092:2020 standard.

Of course, safety is one of the most important aspects of riding gear, but when it comes to adventure gear suited for hot weather, comfort is almost as important. As such, T.Ur has ensured that the Atlas is comfy for riders of all sizes and body types thanks to the incorporation of stretchy fabric on the sleeves and hips. There are also adjustment straps of the upper arms and forearms ensuring a snug fit and preventing the jacket from flapping around in the wind.

For extra convenience, the T.Ur Atlas jacket is equipped with three external pockets allowing you to carry along your daily essentials with ease. For your valuable items like your wallet and mobile phone, the jacket offers two internal pockets for extra security. The jacket’s collar is also lined with Lycra, ensuring moisture wicking and extra comfort in hot weather. T.He’s newest jacket is now available from Tucano Urbano retailers for a price of 179.99 Euros, or about $198 USD. Do note that pricing and availability varies per region, so it’s best to get in touch with your local gear retailer for more information.