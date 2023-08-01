The new ECE R22.06 standard is now pretty much universally accepted as the norm when it comes to helmets for street use. However, high-end helmet makers are applying this technology even to their off-road range. For example, Shoei has done this with its newest off-road full-face lid, the VFX-WR 06, designed for motocross and enduro riding.

The new Shoei VFX-WR 06 is the successor to the standard VFX-WR, and as the name suggests, its biggest feature is the slew of safety updates needed to conform to the latest ECE R22.06 standard. This means that off-road riders still get an ultra lightweight helmet, but now with the added safety features of the latest European standard.

Shoei Presents New VFX-WR 06 Off-Road Full-Face Helmet

For starters, the new Shoei VFX-WR 06 features a shell constructed out of AIM+ (Advanced Integrated Matrix) composite fibers. Shoei’s AIM and AIM+ shells are lauded for their superior impact absorption and dissipation properties, and in the case of the VFX-WR 06, are further optimized with a selection of four shell sizes – translating to eight helmet sizes in total. As it would turn out, the new ECE R22.06 standard mandates optimized shell sizes in order to maximize protection.

Moving on to the inside of the helmet, the VFX-WR 06 gets multi-density EPS foam liner complete with MEDS (Motion Energy Distribution System) technology. This is responsible for reducing the likelihood of injuries resulting from rotational impacts to the head. It comprises a polystyrene insert allowing the helmet to move slightly around the head.

As is the case with all of Shoei’s helmets, the VFX-WR 06 is equipped with a fully removable and washable 3D Max Dry interior liner consisting of a cap and cheek pads offered in a variety of thicknesses for an optimized fit. There’s also an emergency release system in case things go sideways. The new helmet is also packing a lot of ventilation ports up front, as well as extractors at the rear and neck, for extra rider comfort.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Shoei has announced pricing for the new VFX-WR 06 in the European market starting at 539 Euros, or about $593 USD. It’s offered in a wide selection of colors; three plain colors and four graphic options, as well as in sizes ranging from XS all the way to XXL. For more detailed pricing and availability information for your region, I recommend checking out Shoei’s official website, or getting in touch with your local gear retailer.

