The Italian gear manufacturer, Tucano Urbano, adds a new offering in its range of motorcycle-specific jackets for the T.ur brand, called the J-Four.

Available in a variety of colors, the J-Four is one of five offerings from T.ur. The other models in the lineup consist of the J-Zero, J-One, J-Two, J-Three, and a women's specific variation of the J-One.

The T.ur brand was established by Tucano Urbano back in 2019 to tackle the adventure segment in the motorcycle gear market. T.ur offers a selection of adventure-ready gear that includes jackets, pants, gloves, rain gear, and other accessories.

All T.ur products feature two leather bands that give the jacket a signature look. The J-Four is available in four colors, black, dark blue, sand green, and light grey. Only the sand green colorway gets a stealthy monotone look, while the rest sport T.ur's stylish red bands.

For features, the J-Four is ready to ride with a hard mesh exterior, Cordura Oxford 600 shoulder and outer sleeves, Oxford 300 in the hip area, a back pocket that can house a rain shell, multiple adjustment cinches, and multiple pockets. There is also an inner jacket that is windproof and features a thermal fleece interior.

Safety-wise, the jacket is equipped with D30 CE Level two elbow and shoulder protectors. There is also a mesh pocket for a back protector. There is also a pants connector that will be compatible with T.ur's J-Four pants to prevent the jacket from riding up during a crash.

On T.ur's website, the jacket retails for about $300 USD (€ 245,08 EUR) and is available in a size small all the way to a size 4XL— up to 5XL depending on the color. On top of your purchase, T.ur will throw in a hydration kit for absolutely free. The freebie is about a $50 USD (€39 EUR) value and should keep you on the road for longer. Nice of T.ur to bundle that in.