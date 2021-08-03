Italian gear maker Tucano Urbano has specialized in clothing and accessories for motorcyclists, scooterists, and bicyclists since 1999. The brand’s stylish and retro design caters to an urban crowd, but it has also expanded into technical arenas more recently. Adventurers will enjoy the firm’s J-Four jacket and P-Four trousers while the ATTGAT faithful will gravitate to the new Airscud airbag vest/jacket.

That diverse product range has resulted in Tucano Urbano’s profits already exceeding €15M ($17.8M USD) in 2021. Primarily serving Italy, France, Spain, and Great Britain, the company's presence is critical to the European market. For that reason, Urbano fans should be relieved to hear that Italy’s Mandelli Group recently acquired the Milan-based brand.

Operating Brera bicycles and accessories, Mandelli is well-acquainted with the two-wheel market. To gain a controlling stake in Tucano Urbano, Mandelli bought out majority shareholder Consilium SGR, a private equity firm specializing in buy-out opportunities. Under the new ownership, Marco Biollo will become the new Board of Directors Chairman. Leading the company since 2016, Diego Sgorbati will retain his CEO title.

“Mandelli and Tucano Urbano are very successful realities and complement each other in their respective competences,” proclaimed Biollo and Sgorbati in a joint statement. “The synergies between the companies will make it possible to achieve a solid path of growth and further consolidation on the reference markets.”

With Brera bicycles and Tucano Urbano under the same umbrella, Mandelli can now leverage the product range of both companies to determine the best path forward. Of course, Urbano’s cycling gear is the most evident opportunity for cross-pollination, but greater resources should also improve the motorcycle and scooter offerings. While Tucano Urbano has already expanded its lineup with adventure gear and airbag vests, we can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes the Italian brand.