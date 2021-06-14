With summer just days away, many riders are packing away the leather and opting for textile and mesh alternatives. While most gear makers focus on outright ventilation, Italy’s Tucano Urbano knows that adventure gear needs to adapt to shifting conditions. The brand’s J-Four and P-Four jacket and trouser set not only amplifies airflow but equips the rider for diverse circumstances and environments.

Starting up top, the J-Four jacket features large ventilation panels at the chest and inner arms. The Oxford 600 Cordura fabric at the outer arms and shoulders provides premium protection to the most vulnerable areas while Oxford 300 polyamide prioritizes comfort at the waist and sides.

Amplifying the protective properties, Tucano Urbano also enlists the help of D30 LP2 PRO armor at the shoulder and elbows. Customers will need to source a back protector separately, but the provided pocket accommodates D3O’s VIPER PRO model.

Those riding after sunset can take advantage of the J-Four's removable thermal liner that’s both waterproof and windproof. The layer’s hexagonal texture pile traps heat while the polyester micro-mesh protects the inner lining. Adjustable straps at the biceps, forearms, wrists, waist, and neck allow users to tailor the jacket to their dimensions, and an assortment of interior and exterior pockets deliver abundant storage space.

Available in Dark Blue/Red, Light Grey/Red, Black/Red, and Sand/Green, the J-Four retails for $349. Tucano Urbano offers sizes S all the way up through 5XL. Similar to the vented jacket, the P-Four trousers also feature large mesh panels riding on an Oxford 600 Cordura chassis. The pants earn D3O CE-Level 2 LP2 PRO protectors at the knees and hips, and it includes the same multi-layer system for both warm and cool conditions.

Elastic inserts at the knees and pelvis along with stretch panels at the hamstrings and crotch improve range of motion and comfort. Velcro straps at the bottom of each pant leg also enable users to wear the pants over or inside their adventure boots. At $259, the summertime adventure pants span sizes S through 4XL, but only come in Dark Blue and Black colorways. Those may not be the best shades for sweltering temps, but the P-Four and J-Four set should keep riders cool while on the move.