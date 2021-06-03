Just in time for summer, LS2 introduced the new Riva perforated textile jacket as part of its 2021 gear collection. It’s a lightweight jacket offering a bunch of airflow, and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes from S to 5XL. Let’s take a look.

The outer layer is constructed of panels of 600D polyester fabric and three-layer polyester mesh for good airflow on those hot days. It also comes with a removable lining that’s both waterproof and breathable. It’s a very simple matter to take the lining out and stash it away somewhere if you get too hot while you’re out on a ride.

Creature comforts include a neck comfort pad, YKK zippers, and adjustable Velcro closures at the collar and wrist. There are also additional adjusters on the sleeves and at the waist, so you can dial in your fit just how you like it. Two outside pockets zip shut, and there’s one additional regular inner pocket and one waterproof pocket for your cell phone located inside the jacket.

Gallery: LS2 Riva Mesh Jacket

7 Photos

As far as protection goes, removable CE level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors come standard with this jacket, certified to the EN1621-1:2012 Level 1 standard. To customize the fit so it’s doing its most to protect you, the elbow protector has two available positions. While it doesn’t come stock with a back protector, optional D3O, SAS-TEC, or LS2 back protectors are available to fit this jacket.

The men’s version of this jacket is available in your choice of three colorways: Black, Dark Gray, and Red; Blue, Dark Gray, and Hi-Viz Yellow; or Light Gray and Hi-Viz Orange. The women’s version comes in your choice of two colorways: Black, Dark Gray, and Pink, or Light Gray and Hi-Viz Orange. MSRP is 159 Euros, which is around $193 as of June 3, 2021.