Unlike adventure bikes, dual-sport and enduro motorcycles don’t offer the carrying capacity for overnight trail exploring. Of course, luggage options are available, but many off-road riders prefer a compact backpack over bulky saddlebags. Backpacks can have their drawbacks too, with several options lacking secure harness systems or restricting capacities.

Swedish brand USWE hopes its new Core daypacks solve the dual-sport and enduro rider’s luggage conundrum by offering premium features in a lightweight package. Utilizing the brand’s proprietary NDM (No Dancing Monkey) 2.0 + Snug-Me harness system, the Core backpack secures at the rider’s sternum, eliminating bouncing through the gnarliest ruts and whoops. Supplementing the harness system, a waist belt adds extra stability and features two highly accessible pockets.

Five webbing loops on each shoulder strap and nine loops at the back allow users to attach additional pouches or LED lights. USWE includes a zippered molded tool case with each Core daypack along with dedicated pockets for a smartphone and riding goggles. For additional comfort, riders can easily adjust the multi-size back panel to suit their preferences and a ventilation system keeps the user cool when things heat up on the trail.

The Core daypack is also hydration compatible for extended off-road excursions. The backpack’s external armor attachment points also help boost protection on the trail. Despite all the features packed into the Core lineup, an external compression system helps maintain a slim profile. Available in 16-liter and 25-liter variants, USWE’s latest bags will suit a wide range of off-roaders.

Whether you pack light or bring the kitchen sink, the USWE Core should have you covered for a full day of riding. At $239.95, the 16-liter option is a great starting point but the 25-liter version offers the best bang for buck at $249.95. Both Core daypacks are available now at USWE’s website and ready to help get you on the trail this summer.