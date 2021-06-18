Warm weather riding typically calls for lightweight mesh and textile apparel. While there’s no shortage of jackets and trousers formulated for increased ventilation, we can’t forget to pair those options with season-appropriate gloves as well. Italian gear maker Tucano Urbano knows that airflow shouldn’t come at the expense of protection, however, and the brand’s Stacca gloves delivers the perfect balance of both.

Designed to keep the rider cool during the summer months, the short-cuff gloves opt for an elasticized fabric at the top of the hands. The digital print gives the Stacca a technical yet edgy appeal, and Tucano Urbano couples the breathable material with additional safety measures. The brand adds direct injection inserts on each finger and the rigid knuckle protectors benefit from a derma–touch polyurethane covering.

On the flip side, the faux suede fabric palm provides sufficient abrasion resistance in the event of a crash. In lieu of a palm slider, Tucano Urbano incorporates a polyurethane patch on the palm for impact protection and dispersal. As a result, the Stacca gloves achieve a CE-approval rating.

The Velcro adjustment at the cuff enhances the glove’s comfort, and a 100-percent polyester lining keeps things fresh in the summer heat. Lycra inner finger lining also tailors the fit to individual riders and a silicon coating on each finger increases grip while also remaining touchscreen compatible.

Despite the warm weather application, the Tucano Urbano gloves only come in a black colorway with red accents. Offered in sizes S through XXL and retailing for only $65.99, the Stacca gloves will suit a wide range of riders and budgets. Yes, warmer temperatures are in store for riders in the Northern Hemisphere, and Tucano Urbano’s Stacca short-cuff gloves should be the perfect complement to any summertime riding kit.