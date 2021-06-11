It must be stressful being a motorcycle safety gear designer. You’re constantly walking the fine line between what’s safe, comfortable, and stylish. I’m sure some designers relish this challenge, and perhaps that’s where the Vanucci VUG-1 motorcycle glove comes from. It’s got a classy look, perhaps what one might call a Euro style, but it’s also got the features to match. Best of all, it sits at a great price point.

The VUG-1 is a hybrid glove; not a full gauntlet style, but far from a summer shorty model. What this means is some versatility and crossover between seasons, accentuated by the waterproof, breathable and wind-resistant mcTEX membrane.

Material on the fingertips allows you to operate your cell phone, which is always a nice touch (no pun intended) for those of us that rely on our phones for navigation. Stretch fabric is used in the fingers for dexterity.

The palm is made of goatskin, with an extra layer on the ball of the thumb for reinforcement. The top of the glove is made up of polyester materials, so a full leather glove this is not; however, there’s a sturdy piece of plastic over the knuckles for impact and abrasion resistance. A lightweight polyester liner can be found inside.

One notable feature of the VUG-1 is the flexible wrist cuff, which looks like it will slip nicely into your jacket to minimize cold air from rushing up the sleeves to your torso. There’s also an outer Velcro wrist strap for adjustability.

The VUG-1 glove is CE certified, and there are reflective panels for conspicuity at night.

And yes, then there’s the price. For a set of gloves that can keep you dry and safe while offering a distinctly sophisticated look, the MSRP of 69.99 Euros (around $85 USD) is pretty good. The Vanucci VUG-1 is available in sizes from XXS to 3XL, and you can choose from black, grey, blue or red.