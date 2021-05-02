Dainese started developing the first modern airbag vests in 1995 with Alpinestars following close behind in 2001. Twenty years later, more brands are getting in on the action. From Held’s universal solution to RST’s full range, the airbag market has ballooned in the past few years. The latest entry comes from Italian gear supplier Tucano Urbano, and the Airscud airbag vest/jacket could be one of the most versatile products in the category.

Constructed of lightweight Taslan polyamide with 500D Oxford polyamide-reinforced impact zones, the Airscud’s first line of defense is already formidable. Of course, the star of the show is the airbag system, and three accelerometers, three gyroscopes, and one GPS all factor into the deployment parameters. Once the vest senses a dismount, it inflates in just 60 milliseconds, protecting the rider’s chest, abdomen, neck, and spine.

Powered by France’s In&motion AIRBAG technology, the system constantly collects data and relays it back to In&motion for analysis. This ever-evolving system ensures that the Airscud covers all riding styles and situations. To tailor the vest’s deployment variables, the In&motion app also allows users to switch between Street mode, Adventure mode, and Track mode. The CE Level 1 back protector houses integrated LED lights that communicate the unit’s current charge level and status (active/inactive).

For even more comprehensive protection, the Class 3 CE-certified vest also accepts zip-on sleeves featuring D3O Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor. With six sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, the large size vest weighs in at 4.3 pounds and the jacket sleeves add 1.5 pounds. Retailing for £399 ($551 USD), Tucano Urbano will throw in the sleeves for free if ordered by July 31, 2021. After that, the add-on will cost an extra £99 ($136 USD). Those interested should also note that the Airscud requires a €120 ($144 USD) yearly subscription.

Alpinestars and Dainese may have been in the airbag business the longest, but competitors like Tucano Urbano are also bringing a unique solution to the market.