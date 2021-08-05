Italian Gear Manufacturer PMJ Launches New Dakar Denim Jeans

A good pair of riding jeans isn’t exactly difficult to come by these days. Technology has advanced such that you can get yourself a comfy pair of jeans which doesn’t hinder your range of motion in any way whatsoever, whilst offering maximum impact protection and slide resistance in the event of a crash or tip-over. Numerous companies have surfaced bringing all sorts of new and exciting innovations to the table.

One such company is Italian gear maker PMJ. Its products are designed by a known fashion company, Domino Creations Srl, with over 30 years of experience. Although PMJ itself has only just recently ventured into motorcycle-specific jeans, its newest product, the Dakar, is pretty impressive, to say the least. Described as an urban off-road pant, the Dakar has been designed as a modern-style, fashionable pair of jeans fit for day-to-day use, long rides, and even light off-road riding.

It makes use of a super comfy, yet abrasion resistant Super Stretch Denim which incorporates ballistic Twaron into its construction. Apart from this, PMJ claims that the Dakar boasts some adventure-ready features more commonly found on ADV and touring specific pants, all packaged in a comfy pair of jeans that can be worn on or off the bike. The Super Stretch Denim features an anatomical cut, making it more comfortable for when you are seated on your motorcycle. PMJ states that this improves handling, particular in tight urban environments or light off-road riding.

On the safety side of things, the PMJ Dakar boasts a full AAA safety rating according to the EN17092-2 standard. Additionally, it comes with removable CE-rated inserts on the knees and hips. For even more comfort, it gets ARC 3D pattern construction which enables you to adjust its fitment, as well as a dropped crotch to ensure your nether regions stay comfy during long stints on the saddle. The PMJ Dakar is proudly made in Italy, available in sizes 30 through 44, and retails for 239 Euros, or the equivalent of $283 USD.