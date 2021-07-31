Overzealous adventurers with good taste in gear might have already pulled the trigger when the Andes V3 Drystar Pants from Alpinestars dropped last June. Now, riders can get the full set, thanks to Alpinestars' newest release, the Andes V3 Drystar adventure riding jacket.

It's made from the same materials as the impressive and versatile Andes V3s. Alpinestars is a brand that needs no introduction, and it continues to provide riders with some of the best gear in the market, and this new jacket is no exception. Pair with the Andes V3 pants, a pair of Alpinestars boots, and you should be adventure-ready.

Featuring the brand's Drystar technology, savvy adventurers need not worry about the pouring rain or a splash of water, as the waterproof membrane keeps you dry as you ride and bomb trails on a big bike. The jacket also benefits from an integral and removable thermal lining. However, this isn't just a jacket to help you keep warm as Alpinestars also fits it with a Direct Ventilation System (DVS), which consists of zipped air intakes on the chest with vents at the back.

The jacket features CE Level I protection on the elbows, and shoulders. CE Level II protection can be found in the jacket's back protector. Pockets in the chest allow for additional protection should the rider want it. Alpinestars uses its Nucleon material for the back protector, and the Nucleon Flex Plus material for the shoulder and elbow pads. Polymer reinforcements were also added to key areas to boost the garment's ability to protect a rider in the event of a fall.

Predominantly made of polyester, the jacket also features reflective details for added visibility, front cargo pockets for convenience, multiple waterproof pockets, size-adjustment cinches, and also Tech-Air 5 airbag compatibility.

The jacket is available on Alpinestars' website and retails for $279.95 USD. It's available in small all the way to a 6XL.

You can choose from a wide array of colors ranging from just black to military green, dark blue, khaki and camo, and finally ice gray. Personally, I'd go for the military green.