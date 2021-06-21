Adventure touring riders can cover hundreds of miles in a day. Weather conditions can shift dramatically over those great distances and explorers need gear that can adapt to ever-changing environments. For that reason, many motorcycle gear makers are prioritizing multi-seasonal apparel. The latest offering in the category comes to us from Alpinestars, and the brand’s Andes V3 Drystar pants up the ante with even more versatility.

Constructed of reinforced polyester, Alpinestars pairs the durability fabric with its proprietary Drystar waterproof yet breathable membrane. A removable thermal liner further equips the trousers for cold temps while zippered air intake panels and thigh vents increase airflow in warmer climates.

Aside from the seasonal accommodations, the Andes V3 suits long-distance riding with pre-curved legs and stretch panels at the knees. The tapered touring fit and buckled waistband system also emphasize user comfort. Cargo-style pockets at both thighs deliver enough carrying capacity for the long haul and adjustment straps help users modify the fit to their dimensions.

With adjustable Nucleon Bio Flex Plus armor at the knees, the Drystar trousers also protect in the event of a crash. Additional polymer-printed texturing on the knee area increases abrasion resistance, and owners can amplify the protective properties by adding Bio-Flex hip protector to the provided pockets. Alpinestars also integrates reflective details into the Andes V3 for improved visibility (to other motorists) at night. All the safety features result in a CE-approval rating and add another layer of versatility to the third-generation Andes pants.

At $239.99, the Andes V3 Drystar pants come in sizes S-5XL. Available in black, white, and khaki colorways, the versatile, new trousers should cater to a wide array of adventure touring riders. Whether you’re exploring the tropics or the tundra this summer, Alpinestars’ waterproof yet breathable, thermal-lined yet highly-vented Andes V3 should keep you covered in all conditions.