Casual motorcycling shoes typically come in boot or classic sneaker renditions. While most options offer ample protection on the bike, very few offer much comfort off the bike. Alpinestars hopes its new Speedforce moto sneakers can change the narrative, however. Modeled after a modern running shoe, the new riding sneakers not only stand apart with styling but substance as well.

While the upper undoubtedly takes from today’s jogging shoe designs, the Speedforce’s outsole resembles those found on hiking boots. The high-grip lugs provide excellent grip on the pegs and the pavement while the PU midsole delivers stability and cushion. The OrthoLite insock paired with an 8mm drop optimizes walking comfort and breathability. The Speedforce’s lightweight materials also make a full day in the saddle or pounding the pavement more bearable than standard riding boots.

Of course, most running shoes are low cut, but Alpinestars incorporates high ankle support reminiscent of trainers. The Softprene slip sock also contains shifting dual-density medial and lateral TPU disks for enhanced comfort without sacrificing protection. The brand’s Matryx abrasion-resistant material covers the upper while the reinforced heel and toe sections increase impact protection.

If those measures aren’t enough, the TPF system’s internal metal bar is designed to prevent transversal crushing. The Speedforce’s safety features earn it a CE approval rating, despite the casual appearance and all-day comfort. Available in black, black/white, and black/white/red colorways, the new Alpinestars sneakers are versatile and stylish. Whether you’re running errands, catching a movie, or going for a joy ride, the Speedforces are up for the task.

Offered in U.S. sizes 6-14, there aren’t many people that won’t fit the riding/walking shoes as well. At $219.95, the appeal to sneakerheads and avid riders alike. If you’re looking for a riding shoe that’s equal parts protective and comfortable, Alpinestars’ Speedforce may be the best of both worlds.