There Was a Massive Decline In Stolen Powersport Vehicles Last Year

For the past thirty years, crime has been on a steady decline. Yes, I know that you may not believe that given what's broadcast on the news each night, but it is. That's just a fact; I'm sorry if that hurts your worldview. And that's across the board, too.

Violent crime, petty crime, property crime, everything is down. Well, maybe not wage theft crime. That's probably at an all-time high, as our billionaire overlords work us all half to death for a pittance, but we'll save that rant for another day. But one of the most startling statistics that illustrate just how far crime has dropped in recent years came across my desk the other day, and I knew I had to share it.

See, last year (2025), recreational vehicle thefts, i.e., your ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and jet skis, dropped a staggering 20% year-over-year. That's not just a drop; that's a free fall. Thefts still occurred, however, and of those thefts, there is a worrying stat among them we should talk about: recovery. Or rather, the lack thereof.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), in 2025, powersport thefts declined the aforementioned 20% compared to 2024's statistics. The actual numbers are 58,957 recreational vehicles stolen last year, versus around 70,000 the year prior. Apart from the gradual decline of crime in recent decades, which again, never makes the news, the drop in powersport thefts is an interesting one, as nearly 10,000 fewer thefts is a big one, and doesn't quite translate to a drop in overall powersport demand or sales.

The NICB states that of the categories within the space, "Motorcycles represented more than three-quarters of all recreational vehicle thefts reported in 2025," which makes sense if you think about it. Motorcycles are the most ubiquitous powersport vehicle in the United States, and indeed the world. They're also easier to steal more often than not, as most folks forget to lock them when they walk away, and that makes it easy for thieves to literally just walk away with them.

"Recreational vehicles are often valuable, easily portable, and stored in locations that make them attractive targets for thieves," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. However, what's concerning is that 63% of all powersport vehicle thefts aren't recovered.

The NICB report states, "Despite the overall decline, approximately 63% of recreational vehicles stolen in 2025 remain unrecovered." That's a pretty staggering figure, as it shows just how easy it is for these vehicles to disappear into the ether once they've been plucked off the street. Additionally, most of these vehicles aren't road legal or registered as such, so it becomes easier for them to be sold off or stripped for parts compared to a car. They're also just smaller vehicles, so they're easier to hide.

What do you think?

Glawe added, "Although the continued decrease in thefts is encouraging, the fact that nearly two-thirds of stolen recreational vehicles remain unrecovered demonstrates why owners must take proactive steps to protect their property and report a theft as soon as possible."

So while you're statistically safer than you were 10-30 years ago, you still need to lock your stuff up, folks, and make sure you don't just leave your vehicles out in the open.

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