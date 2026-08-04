Polaris' New UTV Has More Horsepower Than Subaru's WRX. Rally Nerds, Rejoice

A while back, my friend and former colleague Kyle Kinard wrote a story about how UTVs are today's sports cars. They're ready-to-rock from the factory, infinitely modifiable, are stupid easy to work on given the lack of body panels, and, dollar-per-horsepower, the most accessible performance vehicle currently being built. All that was missing, however, were the horsepower wars that dominated the sportscar segment in the original era of the '60s, as well as the import scene of the '90s and early aughts.

That's been changing, though, as the top brands have been trading shots across each other's bows for the last few years. Kawasaki was the latest, with its supercharged, 250-horsepower Teryx H2, with the former being Can-Am's turbocharged 240-horsepower Maverick R, which it itself was going after Polaris' RZR Pro R and its 230 horsepower.

The only thing missing from this tit-for-tat back-and-forth is the next and future king of power screaming, "WITNESS ME!"

Well, we might be getting to that apocalyptic endpoint, as Polaris not only upped the proverbial ante, but it shattered the damn ceiling. See, the newest RZR Pro R Boost doesn't add 5 or 10 horsepower to its output to just slightly beat its competition; it went nuts and pulled in every horsepower it could find. How does a 275 horsepower side-by-side sound? If that sounds like more horsepower than Volkswagen's Golf GTI, the Subaru WRX, or almost double a Mazda Miata or Honda Civic Si.

It does, however, cost $50,000.

2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost Photos by: Polaris

Centered around Polaris' new ProStar Fury engine, the 2-liter turbocharged engine produces the aforementioned 275 horsepower and 223 pound-feet of torque—that's just so much power to be wielded by mere mortals. But the headline stat of the new RZR Pro R Boost being the most powerful production side--by-side in the world is just one aspect of this machine's aim for world domination. There's oh so much more.

There's an all-new high-capacity clutching system designed for better and increased airflow, reducing heating issues, prolonging the machine's belt life. You also get a new dual radiator setup to cool the high-output 2-liter engine, something similar to Kawasaki's Teryx H2 setup. Both the CVT and front drive system were also upgraded to handle the power being sent to them, and a host of driveline components—the halfshafts to call one out—were beefed up to take the torque and power put down.

Customers will also have the choice between 2- and 4-door models, as well as two trim options: Ultimate and Ultra. According to Polaris, "Ultimate models feature desert-tuned DYNAMIX suspension with new G-out protection and rear bump control features, while Ultra models add race-proven DYNAMIX DVS with the industry’s first active sway bar links that adjust up to 200 times per second for maximum precision and responsiveness. The Ultra trim also features a carbon fiber hood and seat bezels, an MPI GT steering wheel, BFGoodrich® 32” tires and exclusive paint & graphics."

2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost 2027 Polaris Pro R Boost Photos by: Polaris

You also get Apple CarPlay in the most powerful UTV in the world, something you don't even get in some on-the-lot sports cars these days—no one wants your proprietary UX, GM.

What do you think?

But what does the 2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Boost tell us of the industry, as well as the enthusiast market as a whole? Well, that folks aren't being satisfied on dealership lots anymore, that's what. In addition to the rise in off-roading as a segment, there aren't affordable enthusiast cars available these days. A few here and there, but even the most affordable of them are still wildly expensive. Add aftermarket support is drying up or costing further arms and legs, and a lot of enthusiasts are being run out of the scene. That's where UTVs like the RZR Pro R Boost and competition have come into play.

And the fact that Polaris is confident enough to put out a 275 horsepower monster with a factory warranty is proof of that truth. Now, who's got the odds on Can-Am taking a beat and finding another 60 horsepower in the Maverick R real soon? Are we far away from 300+ horsepower UTVs? I don't think so.

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