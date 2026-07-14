There's An AI-Powered, Autonomous Polaris Ranger On the Front Lines In Ukraine

The world's battlefields are evolving. Technology that was once science fiction, or perhaps dystopian science fiction, is now becoming reality at a rapidly increasing pace. The age of autonomous systems, whether they're dog- or human-like or vehicle-based, is here. And, sometimes, they're armed.

But more often than not, these new systems are still in their infancy and are still being put through the rigors of off-battlefield testing, as many can't stand up to the realities of actual combat just yet. They're prototypes with prototype parts, and actual combat isn't where prototype parts shine. Yet, the days of some prototypes are over, as a host of such machines have made their way directly into the middle of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and are using a very familiar platform as their base.

Yep, that's an autonomous Polaris Ranger UTV, and it—and a host of compatriots—are already on the front lines.

We've talked about Forterra's autonomous system before, as the company has been at the forefront of autonomous battlefield vehicle technology for some time now. However, this is the first instance that I'm aware of in terms of scale production of autonomous vehicles in conflict zones.

According to Forterra's press release, "Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems, today revealed for the first time that it produced and deployed 105 autonomous Lancer vehicles, in support of Ukrainian forces in the Russo-Ukrainian War," adding, "Completing full delivery in under six months, the company designed and built, and deployed the Lancer, a multi-mission autonomous ground vehicle, to provide logistical and combat support on the battlefield."

The Lancer is a Polaris Ranger 1500 platform with Forterra's autonomous vehicle systems (AutoDrive and Vektor) integrated into it, and combined have already logged more than 2,500 miles. That's supported multiple missions, including medical evacuations and heavy-load supply operations. Forterra specifically states that the Lancers have carried over 770,000 pounds total since their introduction.

What do you think?

One Ukrainian commander told Forterra, "Lancer is the No. 1 choice for critical logistics missions. In fact, we urgently need more Lancers to be shipped over immediately." And Forterra's Chief Growth Officer Scott Sanders stated, "Demos validate a proof of concept, combat deployments validate an operational capability to project force," which hammers home the case-use of vehicles like the Lancer in modern battlefields, as well as how good the Rangers are out-of-the-box.

Because you wouldn't have the same capabilities in a modern truck compared to the Ranger's, and it wouldn't likely be as easy to integrate with Forterra's AV systems. Moreso, this case study shows how integral both UTVs and AVs will become in the future.

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