Honda Just Made An Insanely Great, Everyday Side-By-Side, And We Drove It

Let's be honest; no OEM brings massive updates to its vehicles every single year. For all that we might grumble about a so-called 'update' only consisting of new paint and graphics, it's simply not practical to do a full mechanical overhaul each year.

And being even more honest, would you necessarily want any given manufacturer to do that?

There's a reason that most models we know and love have generations. After all, those iterations are what give riders and drivers the time to get to know and love (and yes, offer constructive criticism about) their features before the really big changes come.

Sometimes, just sometimes, gathering that constructive criticism up over the course of several years can ultimately work out in the users' favor. From the daylong experience I recently had testing the 2026 Honda Pioneer 1000 Deluxe back-to-back with a brand-new example of the previous 2025 version, I'd say that seems to be exactly what Honda has done.

I genuinely didn't expect there to be such a massive difference between the 2026 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe that I'd been driving all morning and the 2025 version when I took it out later that same day. To be absolutely clear, Honda provided us with a new 2025 unit to test against its 2026 one; this wasn't one that had been beaten up prior to getting my hands on it. This was a true, fair, head-to-head test. We even drove it on the exact same course, one right after the other, so we could actively experience the differences.

Motorcyclists may have varying opinions about ride-by-wire throttle and Honda's dual clutch transmission (DCT) system, and that's totally fine. However, I'm here to tell you that, when the twinned application of these two technologies is the 2026 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe, this combo is pretty tough to beat for ease of control, use, and yes, actual driving delight.

What do you think?

I giggled, shrieked, and bounced around excitedly in my seat more than once. By the end of the day, I was genuinely sad to have to park this adorable little guy and walk away from it. It's truly a capable blast to drive, and I'm sure it'd make doing actual work with it more fun, too.

Anyway, you'll get to relive this experience in this video, and also see the interview I did with two of Honda's Pioneer 1000 project lead program engineers, Matt Alexander and Matt Taracko. They were kind enough to take the time to walk through some of the development that's gone into this project throughout both generations, so grab your favorite snacks and take a look!

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