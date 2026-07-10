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CFMoto’s Future Superbikes Are Getting Brembo Brakes. That Should Tell You The Company's Direction

CFMoto’s Brembo deal is another sign its bigger bikes are done playing budget-brand dress-up.

CFMoto’s Future Big Bikes Are Getting Brembo Brakes. Things Are Getting Serious
Enrico Punsalang Enrico Punsalang
By: Enrico Punsalang
at 8:23am ET
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CFMoto just signed a new strategic partnership with Brembo, and the wording here is doing a lot more lifting than the usual corporate handshake fluff. The Chinese bike maker says this isn’t just a supplier deal, which means we’re probably not talking about CFMoto picking shiny calipers out of the Brembo catalog and calling it a day. Instead, the two companies plan to co-develop braking systems for future mid-to-large displacement motorcycles.

That part matters.

Brakes are one of those things riders notice immediately, especially once bikes get bigger, faster, heavier, and more expensive. A decent spec sheet can get people curious, but brake feel, feedback, ABS tuning, and consistency are what keep a bike from turning into a rolling trust exercise. If Brembo is involved from the early R&D stage, CFMoto can tailor braking systems around specific models instead of bolting on premium hardware near the end and hoping everyone claps.

It’s also a pretty clear signal of where CFMoto wants to go next. The brand has spent years becoming the “wait, that’s actually pretty good?” company, especially with bikes that undercut Japanese and European rivals on price. But once you start building bigger ADVs, nakeds, sport-tourers, and things like that V4 SR-RR prototype, the old budget-brand costume starts getting a little tight around the shoulders.

Brembo Hyction Carbon Ceramic Disc
Photo by: Brembo

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There’s a funny KTM subplot here, too. KTM has been shifting some bikes toward WP braking systems, which makes sense since WP sits inside the same general orange orbit. So while KTM brings more of that stuff in-house, CFMoto is walking straight toward Brembo’s big red credibility button. That doesn’t mean drama, but it does make CFMoto’s path look more independent and a lot more premium-focused.

The racing angle also helps.

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CFMoto already competes in Moto2 and Moto3, while Brembo is everywhere in the Grand Prix paddock. That gives the partnership an easy story for regular riders: the company helping stop race bikes from turning into expensive confetti is now helping develop CFMoto’s future street bikes.

The big takeaway here is simple: CFMoto isn’t just trying to make affordable alternatives anymore. It wants to build motorcycles people cross-shop against established premium machines without having to make excuses about value. Brembo won’t magically solve resale values, dealer confidence, or long-term brand perception overnight, but it does give CFMoto another serious piece of the puzzle.

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Sources: VisorDown, CFMoto

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