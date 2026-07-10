Suzuki's Fan-Favorite GSX-R 1000 Is Still Around For 2027, And There's Even A Special Anniversary Edition

Suzuki's GSX-R 1000 is one of the most iconic superbikes ever, but you'd be forgiven for thinking the Japanese brand ceased its production over the past few years, because it did. Although the GSX-R 1000 has continued to sell in the US throughout the 2020s, Suzuki stopped selling it in Europe.

But as of 2026, the model hit global markets once more, and with some updates to boot. Now, Suzuki has announced details of the 2027 GSX-R 1000 lineup.

Customers can choose among three distinct GSX-R 1000 models, all of which will be 40th Anniversary editions. The lineup consists of the GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary, GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary, and GSX-R1000RS 40th Anniversary. Suzuki didn't give the GSX-R 1000 an overhaul for 2026, but the manufacturer equipped it with modern technology and ensured it met EPA and EU emissions regulations.

Photo by: Suzuki

Just $18,639 will bag you a GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary, which is the base model, and it'll include an updated suite of S.I.R.S electronic rider aids. Riders will benefit from a new, lighter, and more precise Bosch IMU, Smart TLR control that automatically sets the response of the Roll Torque Control (RT) and the Lift Limiter (LIFT) to align with the Suzuki Traction Control System (TC) setting selected by the rider, and the Motion Track Brake System (“cornering ABS”). The bike is also the quickest-accelerating GSX-R model ever and is available in Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Tech White or Pearl Ignite Yellow / Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

Buyers who opt for the GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary will have to part with $17,939, but will get a few upgrades for the extra money. This model features everything the standard model does, along with adjustable swingarm pivots, Showa BFF fork and shock, and ABS-equipped Brembo four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers that are fed by stainless steel brake lines. This model will be available in Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Tech White or Candy Daring Red / Pearl Tech White.

What do you think?

If nothing but the best will do, you're buying the GSX-R1000RS 40th Anniversary, and it'll set you back $18,639. This model features everything found on the GSX-R1000R, along with new carbon-fiber winglets that are mounted to the sides of the front cowling. To match the new exhaust, the 2027 GSX-R1000RS’s left and right under cowl have been changed. The left cowl panel is smooth to enhance the appearance of the body.

If you want to lock in a model from the 2027 GSX-R lineup, take advantage of Suzuki's online reservation program. Available from July 8 through July 31, 2026, the reservation system allows customers to work with their preferred Suzuki dealer to reserve a 2027 GSX-R1000. Let us know if any of the three 40th Anniversary editions have piqued your interest in the comments.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy