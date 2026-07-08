ZXMoto Just Dropped the Production Specs of Its WorldSBK-Winning Bike. Absolutely Insane for the Money

If you're unfamiliar with Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, ZXMoto, you won't be for long. The company was founded in April by Zhang Xue, who also founded Kove, and we've seen how successful that brand has been on-and off-road. But ZXMoto aims at a different market than Kove; it's taking the supersport world by storm.

The brand has just released the specs for its latest model to hit the market, the 820RR-R, and established brands could be in for a rude awakening.

ZXMoto's 820RR-R recently hit dealerships in China, and while bikes hit Chinese dealerships essentially all the time without coverage, none of them have World Supersport wins to their names. The platform the 820RR-R is based on has helped Valentin Debise secure six WorldSSP wins and reach second place in the overall championship at the time of writing. The question of what the road-going version will be like remains unanswered, but we have the specs.

The 820RR-R sits between the brand's entry-level 820RR and top-spec 820RR-SP, but make no mistake, its spec sheet doesn't read as if it sits in the middle of anything, but rather at the top.

Photo by: ZXMoto

Powering the 820RR-R is an 819cc three-cylinder engine featuring titanium valves and a higher compression ratio than the standard 820RR's engine. The result of the engine upgrades is a claimed 145 hp power output at 13,500 rpm and around 61 lb-ft of torque at 10,000 rpm, putting it way ahead of the competition, but ZXMoto lists its kerb weight as 410 lbs, which makes it lighter than the competition.

If the 820RR-R's power-to-weight ratio doesn't get you going, its brand-name parts will. The bike stops with Brembo M50 calipers, a Brembo master cylinder, and dual 330 mm discs. The Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tires on forged wheels should also come in handy when you need to shave off a few mph quickly.

Photo by: ZXMoto

The bike should be composed through the corners thanks to its adjustable KYB suspension at the front and rear, with a diamond-like carbon coating on the fork internals. The KYB setup works with an aluminum perimeter frame, which ZXMoto appears to have heavily invested in. The bike features adjustable rake, ride height, swingarm pivot point, and rearsets, which put the 820RR-R at the sharpest end of the production supersport class, in terms of adjustability for track riding.

What do you think?

The hardware and attention to detail in terms of what track riders want is top shelf, but so is what's promised in terms of software. The 820RR-R uses a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive TC, launch control, wheelie control, engine brake adjustment, and an up-and-down quickshifter. But it's not all performance-oriented tech, as riders will also benefit from cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a keyless ignition. All the information you could want is shown on a 6.2-inch Android-powered TFT display.

In China, the ZXMoto 820RR-R costs roughly the equivalent of $9,100, and there's no timeline for reaching the US or a guarantee it will. If the 820RR-R makes it stateside, it'll cost significantly more than it does in China, but could still put up a fight against the established supersport models.

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