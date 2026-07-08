Pecco Bagnaia Moving To Aprilia Is The MotoGP Plot Twist Nobody Was Ready For
Ducati’s golden boy is going full azzurro, and the paddock is sweating.
MotoGP’s 2027 rider market has officially stopped pretending to be normal. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, the guy who dragged Ducati back to the top of the MotoGP universe and helped turn red bikes into weekly problems for everyone else, is leaving Borgo Panigale for Aprilia Racing from 2027. Not for a short little experiment, either. Aprilia says Bagnaia has signed a four-year deal, which tells us a whole lot about how serious Aprilia is getting.
He’ll line up alongside Marco Bezzecchi on the Aprilia RS-GP, giving the Noale factory an all-Italian rider pairing just in time for MotoGP’s huge 2027 regulation reset. That’s when the current 1,000cc engines get replaced by new 850cc units, which basically means everybody’s homework is getting thrown into the shredder and graded again from scratch. Great for fans. Less great for engineers who already look like they sleep inside data folders.
This is a monster signing for Aprilia because Bagnaia isn’t just some fast dude with nice leathers and a calm media face. He’s a Moto2 world champion, a two-time MotoGP world champion, and one of the most important riders in Ducati’s modern history. He helped end Ducati’s long riders’ title drought in 2022, backed it up again in 2023, and became the face of an era where Ducati didn’t just win, it made winning look almost annoyingly routine.
The Italian angle is almost comically perfect. Bagnaia and Bezzecchi are both Italian, both VR46 Academy products, and now both will ride for an Italian factory that has been waiting for its full main-character arc. Aprilia’s announcement leaned hard into national pride, and fair enough. If you’re going to build an all-Italian MotoGP dream team, you might as well say "The Sky Is Azzurro" and make everyone else deal with it.
For Ducati, this is the awkward part. Bagnaia still has to finish his time in red before he becomes Aprilia’s problem, and that means Ducati has to manage a champion who will soon be helping a direct rival. Everyone will smile. Everyone will say the right things. Somewhere, someone will absolutely be checking who gets access to what data.
The bigger picture is even spicier. Ducati is expected to move forward with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, while Aprilia gets Bagnaia and Bezzecchi for the 850cc era. That’s not just a rider shuffle. That’s MotoGP taking the chessboard, flipping it over, and asking everyone to start again while the pieces are still bouncing across the floor.
Aprilia now has the rider, the storyline, and the pressure. Bagnaia brings titles, standards, and the kind of feedback that can either sharpen a project or expose every weak spot under a very expensive microscope. If Noale gives him the right bike, this could be the move that could put Aprilia in its most glorious racing days in modern history.
Source: Aprilia Racing
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