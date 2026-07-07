What Kind Of Ducati Can You Get For $50? How About Your Very Own Desmo450 MX?

If you're both a motorcycle fan and a LEGO fan, the past few years have been incredibly kind, haven't they? Well, maybe not to our wallets; but really, if you think about it, how else are you going to get a BMW M 1000 RR for under US $250? Or a Ducati Panigale V4 R for just $70? If you're looking for a Harley, don't worry; LEGO is here for you, too, with a Fat Boy that only cost you a single cool Benjamin upon its initial release.Unreal stuff!

One thing you might notice about all those bikes, though, is that they have something else in common, other than the fact that they're all LEGO kits. What might that thing be? They're all street (and possibly circuit) bikes. What about the dirt fans, you might ask?

Friends in dirt, you'll be happy to learn that LEGO loves you, too. If you've been dreaming about a Ducati Desmo450 MX ever since it was announced, I'm here to tell you today that you can have your very own for the eminently reasonable price of just US $49.99. Yes, really and truly.

Gallery: LEGO Technic Ducati Desmo450 MX 10 Source: RideApart.com

Well, not so fast. I'm writing this at the beginning of July 2026, and LEGO says this kit won't actually be available to buy until August 1, 2026. It's less than a month away, to be sure; so if anything, that gives you time to set aside $50 for when the Buy Now link goes live. Kids of all ages can usually use time to plan out their fun (as opposed to necessary) purchases, so it's clear that LEGO is thinking of you and that empty space on your shelf right now.

What do you think?

The kit comes with a little MX stand, perfect for displaying this bike proudly once you've finished putting it together. The handlebars do actually steer, which is nice; even nicer is the fact that the engine will apparently actuate the cylinder and piston if you roll the rear tire; that chain drive actually does connect to the tiny LEGO engine, which is pretty delightful. Incidentally, LEGO also mentions that the front and rear suspension also work (for various degrees of "work," we suppose). The kit is advertised as being for kids aged 10 and up, and contains 457 pieces. Dimensions are 19cm high (7.5 inches) by 31cm (12 inches) long by 11cm (4.5 inches) in width.

If you're interested, you can find full details on LEGO's website here, add it to your wishlist, and do all the standard things to prepare yourself for when it becomes available to purchase in August. Heck, at a price like this, why not get your buddies together and make yourselves a whole LEGO Ducati Desmo450 MX team?

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