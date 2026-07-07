The New Bajaj Dominar Tera Motorcycle Is Making Me Rethink An Old Crush

Back in 2016, the Bajaj Dominar 400 occupied a very different place in my world than it probably would for most American riders. I was still new to “big bikes” (that’s to say, motorcycles in the 400cc-and-up category), and in the Philippines, the Dominar wasn’t just another affordable motorcycle.

It was one of those machines you stared at a little longer than necessary because it looked like something you’d eventually work your way up to owning. I wanted one badly. Instead, I saved up a little longer and bought a used KTM 390 Duke, which wasn’t exactly a bad consolation prize considering the two shared plenty of mechanical DNA.

Photo by: Bajaj

Nearly a decade later, Bajaj has unveiled something called the Dominar 400 Tera in Colombia, and I can’t help wondering where this version was all those years ago. Because while the original Dominar always leaned toward daily riding, this one finally embraces the rugged aesthetic many owners were already chasing with aftermarket parts.

The biggest visual change is the color. The Tera trades the familiar black and green options for a rich brown finish that’s paired with updated graphics, three-dimensional Dominar badges on the fuel tank, and a new “400” decal underneath. It also swaps the standard street rubber for block-pattern tires that instantly give the bike a tougher personality. No, it isn’t suddenly a full-blown adventure bike, but it certainly looks more prepared for the kind of roads that don’t always stay paved.

Interestingly, the Colombian model also sticks with the original 373cc single-cylinder engine rather than the newer 349cc version that India recently adopted. It makes 40 horsepower and 25.8 pound-feet of torque, which is fractionally lower on power but slightly higher on torque than the current Indian bike. For export markets, hanging onto the larger engine probably isn’t the worst idea.

There are a few compromises, though. The Tera uses the older LCD instrument cluster instead of the newer Bluetooth-equipped display available in India. That means no smartphone connectivity, no turn-by-turn navigation, no ride modes, and no traction control. It still gets LED lighting, a gear position indicator, and dual-channel ABS, so the essentials are covered, even if it skips some of the latest electronic extras.

Photo by: Bajaj

What do you think?

What makes this bike interesting isn’t necessarily the spec sheet. It’s what it represents. The Dominar has been around long enough that many of the riders who admired it back in 2016 have changed. They’ve owned different motorcycles, taken longer trips, and probably discovered that comfort, luggage capacity, and versatility matter a lot more than winning horsepower arguments online.

Whether Bajaj intended it or not, the Tera mirrors that evolution. It doesn’t deliver bigger numbers or completely redefined styling. Instead, it leans into the idea that a motorcycle can simply be a dependable companion that’s ready for the daily ride, a weekend tour, a gravel detour, or whatever adventure wasn’t part of the original plan.

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