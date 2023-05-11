Bajaj Dominar 400 Enters Malaysia Under Modenas Branding

in India and other parts of Asia, Bajaj has a rather impressive premium naked bike-turned-touring bike in the form of the Dominar 400. Sold in multiple markets under different branding partnerships (the Philippines with Kawasaki and Malaysia with Modenas), the Dominar 400 has proven a popular choice in the entry-level "big bike" market, owing to its solid performance and workhorse reliability.

In Malaysia, the Dominar 400 has been given a refresh for the 2023 model year. Now dubbed the Dominar D400 Adventure, the bike features touring-focused amenities that give it a more rugged look. I'm not so sure about its off-road capability, as it features wheels and suspension clearly designed for road use. As such, calling it an adventure bike is probably a bit far-fetched. Nevertheless, the Dominar D400 Adventure brings touring amenities not seen in any other bike of this class and pricepoint. Retailing for just RM 15,797, or about $3,500 USD, its comparable in price to some 150cc commuter scooters.

In terms of performance, the Dominar D400 Adventure is powered by a well-known engine – a 373cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Yes, given that the bike is made by Bajaj, it's a similar engine found in the KTM 390 series. However, in the case of the D400, it's packing a SOHC instead of a DOHC, but gets a fancy triple spark ignition system, which means it runs three spark plugs instead of one. According to Bajaj, this setup produces a stronger, cleaner burn, resulting in improved performance and efficiency. With 39 ponies on tap, it isn't the punchiest 400cc thumper, but it's more than cut out to do the job.

As for touring amenities, the Dominar D400 Adventure features a tall windscreen, handguards, and a large crashbar. Other features include as-standard luggage racks, pannier racks, and a passenger backrest, allowing you to easily deck the bike out with saddlebags for long, multi-day rides with a passenger. There's also a built-in smartphone holder with a USB socket for extra convenience.