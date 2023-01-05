Honda Releases The 2023 Wave Alpha Commuter In Malaysia

Underbone motorcycles can be described as a cross between a motorbike and a scooter. Designed to provide the same ease of use and accessibility as a scooter, but with similar riding characteristics as a motorcycle, underbones can look weird and wonky for a westerner looking at them for the first time. Despite their polarizing styling, there's no denying the practicality they offer.

Almost every manufacturer in Asia has a range of underbone models desined as workhorse commuters. Honda's Wave Alpha, which was recently upgraded for the 2023 model year, is one of the most popular models. Its popularity can be attributed to its lightweight frame and streamlined appearance, which make it a perfect commuter for congested roads and short trips. Additionally, the scooter is reasonably priced. Honda has upgraded the commuter for the Malaysian market for 2023, implying that it may soon be available in other Asian markets as well.

Boon Siew Honda Malaysia, the official distributor of Honda motorcycles in Malaysia, is currently selling the 2023 Honda Wave Alpha for RM 5,179, which roughly amounts to $1,177 USD. The price includes a two-year, or 12,500-mile manufacturer's warranty, whichever comes first. In terms of aesthetics, the scooter's front fascia remains unchanged, with the headlamp situated front of the handlebars. The turn indicators are placed next to the headlights. However, if we check at the rear profile, we can observe style changes in the shape of a new tail light design, which gives the bike a more sporty appearance.

The Honda Wave Alpha now has 7.3 litres of under-seat storage space, which is nearly twice as large as the previous model. According to Honda, the space is sufficient to accommodate a full-face helmet as well as other everyday necessities. Also new for 2023 is a redesigned instrument cluster that neatly displays all riding information, as well as the FI indication and a gear position indicator.

The most noticeable difference is the updated engine configuration. The new Wave Alpha is powered by a retuned 109.2 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine using Honda's PGM-FI technology. The aforementioned engine produces 8.7 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 6.1 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. A four-speed gearbox with a centrifugal clutch delivers power to the rear wheel.