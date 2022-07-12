Aprilia Launches New SR Max250 Scooter In China

In Europe and Asia, maxi-scooters have become a solid middle ground between scooters and full-size motorcycles. Combining the accessibility and ease of use of a scooter with the power and performance of a motorcycle, maxi-scooters also offer a tad more practicality in terms of storage space and riding comfort than standard scoots. As such, nearly all manufacturers have at least one maxi-scooter model in the 250cc-350cc range.

The newest of which comes to us from Italian manufacturer Aprilia, with the new SR Max250 HPE. Initially released in China, the SR Max250 looks like it’s based on a similar platform as that of Aprilia’s other scooters, but designed to offer more practicality and long-distance comfort. From a performance standpoint, the SR Max250 is powered by Aprilia’s 244cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Capable of pumping out 25 horsepower and 16 ft-lbs of torque, the SR Max250 is perfectly adequate for riding around the city, as well as the odd roadtrip to the countryside.

As for its styling, the SR Max250 boasts maxi-scooter proportions, and features a sporty fairing with angular styling on the front and side panels. The scooter gets a large windscreen, as well as a spacious saddle that’s more than capable of comfy seating for two. Tech features consist of a full-color, seven-inch TFT display, two riding modes consisting of Eco and Sport, and a rudimentary traction control system. The scooter comes to a stop thanks to ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes, while a telescopic front fork and twin gas-charged shocks at the back handle suspension duties.

At the moment, Aprilia has launched the SR Max250 exclusively in China. That said, it isn’t a far-fetched possibility that the scooter will make its way to other parts of Asia in the not-too-distant future. As for pricing, Aprilia is asking the equivalent of $3,971 USD, pretty fair game considering the level of features the SR Max250 brings to the table. If Aprilia were to launch the SR Max250 in Europe and other parts of Asia, it’ll likely go up against the 300cc maxi-scooter offerings from the likes of Kymco, Yamaha, and Honda.