Italy’s Momodesign is known for its fashionable gear, helmets, boots, bags, and eyewear. Thanks to a classic yet casual aesthetic, urban motorbike, scooter, and bicycle riders flock to the stylish brand.

Dainese is fashionable in its own right, but the iconic Italian gear manufacturer pairs its elevated design with today’s latest innovations. Now, a new partnership will draw on Dainese’s advanced technologies and materials to complement Momodesign’s contemporary and cosmopolitan styling for a range of Momodesign-branded apparel, footwear, helmets, and accessories.

“Dainese and Momodesign share a common goal – to spread Italian design and quality worldwide, offering support among the challenges of modern urban mobility,” acknowledged Dainese Group CEO Cristiano Silei. “I welcome the partnership with this prestigious brand with great enthusiasm, and I’m sure that our brands, united by shared values, will enhance the range that we offer our customers still further.”

Founded in 1981, Momodesign functioned as a styling firm before transitioning to a lifestyle and motorcycle outfitter. The brand’s digital presence favors offline and online distribution with a dedicated e-commerce channel.

Under the latest agreement, Momodesign will design each piece at the company’s style center, with Dainese engineering and manufacturing the products. The collection will be available at Dainese stores worldwide and online, expanding Momodesign’s distribution and brand recognition.

“Innovation and style have always underpinned Momodesign’s strategy,” claimed Momodesign managing director Paolo Cattaneo. “We are proud to be able to collaborate with Dainese, a leading global company that will be able to add even more value to our identity with the development of the brand at an international level. I have always had a clear vision for our brand and its unique DNA. Now, this collaboration will mean that Momodesign can express its full potential.”

So far, 2022 has been an eventful year for Dainese. Global investment firm Carlyle Group acquired the Dainese Group (including AGV and TCX) in March. Despite the recent buyout, Dainese continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. The new strategic alliance with Momodesign is just the latest move for the Italian gear maker, and we can’t wait to see the joint-developed collection soon.