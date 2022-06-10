Amisano Gino founded AGV (Amisano Gino Valenza) in Valenza, Italy, in 1947. The budding business initially specialized in leather motorcycle saddles before introducing its own leather motorcycle helmet in 1948. AGV truly separated from the pack when it started producing fiberglass shell helmets in 1954, and secured sponsorships with Grand Prix riders such as Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini.

Seventy-five years after Gino established the AGV name, the brand remains at the top of the sport, with five MotoGP riders still trusting their safety to AGV’s flagship Pista GP RR. Customers can purchase that same helmet at their local retailers, but with 2022 marking AGV’s 75th anniversary, the firm spruced-up race lid with its latest technology.

Similar to the Pista GP RR Futuro, the Pista GP RR Anno 75 sports AGV’s advanced forged carbon shell construction. The trendy “carbonio forgiato” finish doesn’t just nab style points, though, it also cuts the helmet’s weight to 3.19 pounds. An aerodynamic rear spoiler both reduces drag and stabilizes the helmet at high speeds, and a tinted and texturized design further sets the Anno 75 apart.

Highlighting the crown vents and visor, AGV’s exclusive Fuoco Iridium color replicates the shifting shades and hues of titanium race pipes. A 75th-anniversary AGV logo graces the front of the helmet while the back receives a limited-edition badge. Aside from the special styling and accents, riders can expect the same time-tested performance as the standard Pista GP RR, with AGV’s Integrated Ventilation System, 360 Adaptive Fit System, and hydration system.

As a nod to its founding year, AGV will only produce 1,947 units of the Anno 75 in sizes XS-XXL, and each special-edition helmet will retail for $1,899.95. The limited lid also meets the stringent FIM homologation standards, proving that after 75 years, AGV is still dedicated to protecting riders with the most advanced and protective gear.