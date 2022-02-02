AGV’s Pista GP RR helmet has protected MotoGP riders such as Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, and the recently-retired Valentino Rossi for years. The Vincenza firm brings that racing pedigree directly to the consumer market, draping the standard Pista GP RR in carbon fiber weave for a premium fit and finish. However, AGV continues to evolve the flagship lid with the latest technology, resulting in the aptly-named Pista GP RR Futuro.

Constructed from forged carbon, the Futuro features a new shell and spoiler that not only optimizes the Pista GP RR’s aerodynamics but also improves its crash protection. The overlapped, choppy “carbonio forgiato” matte finish is more than an eye-catcher though. Foregoing the traditional carbon fiber weave pattern, AGV is able to reduce the helmet’s weight while also improving the lid’s energy absorption.

Gallery: AGV Pista GP RR Futuro Helmet

8 Photos

The brand matches that futuristic shell with its Integrated Ventilation System (IVS) including five large front metal vents in cyan blue and two rear air extractors. The limited-edition model isn’t just pretty on the outside. AGV’s 360 Adaptive Fit System enables users to customize the interior padding thickness at the crown, nape, and cheeks.

The Ultravision clear visor is equally impressive, touting a 5mm thickness and an optical class 1 rating. The shield also lives up to its name with 190 degrees of lateral visibility and an 85-degree of vertical field of view. Just like the race-going helmets worn by MotoGP riders, the Futuro also features AGV’s signature hydration system.

At only 3.19 pounds, the Pista GP RR Futuro is ultra-light, shaving ounces off the standard 3.36-pound Pista GP RR model. All that tech, style, and safety adds up to a $1,749.95 price tag, which makes the Futuro one of the most advanced and most expensive helmets on the market. However, with FIM certification and its forged carbon finish, there aren’t many lids as eye-catching and protective as the AGV Pista GP RR Futuro.