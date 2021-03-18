AGV Releases Limited-Edition Graphics For Pista GP RR

AGV has released a limited-edition Pista GP RR inspired by the graphics of Valentino Rossi's racing helmet, the Soleluna, in the 2005 MotoGP season in the legendary Laguna Seca. These graphics have never been reproduced before, and fans of The Doctor can now own this homage to motorsports history.

The new AGV Pista GP RR dubbed i Caschi di Vale: Laguna Seca 2005, has been designed to pay tribute to Yamaha's rich racing history, and the unique style of Valentino Rossi. The Doctor wore these colors during the 2005 MotoGP season held in the U.S. This was in fact the legendary racer's first time to ride in the U.S. The helmet's yellow and black graphics draw inspiration from Kenny Robert's American Yamahas of the 70s and 80s. This colorway is often replicated on custom Yamaha builds and is often referred to as Yamaha 'Speed Block' graphics.

The AGV Pista GP RR is considered by many as the most advanced racing helmet in the world. The incorporation of the yellow and black livery, as well as the unmistakable number 46 prominently featured in the livery, gives the sleek and streamlined helmet a unique aesthetic. Beneath the colors and graphics, the AGV Pista GP RR has been designed for unparalleled performance. Born out of years of research and the integration of the lightest, strongest materials, this helmet means serious business and offers extreme protection. In fact, AGV claims that the Pista GP RR offers the same level of protection as the helmets of MotoGP riders.

That said, the lucky few who will manage to acquire one of the new AGV Pista GP RR Laguna Seca 2005 editions is guaranteed to not just have an iconic helmet, but one which is guaranteed to offer utmost protection, be it on the road, or the track.