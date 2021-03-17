The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa made its first appearance back in February, 2021. As with many a bike launch, some people are thrilled with what the folks in Hamamatsu have done. Others, of course, wish it was a bit different. That’s pretty much always going to be the case, though, because everyone has their own opinion.

If you’re Suzuki U.K., for example, you might be so excited about the release of the 2022 Hayabusa that you just have to rent one of Europe’s biggest billboards to celebrate. I mean, if you’re proud of your flagship motorcycle redesign, you kind of want to shout it from the rooftops, don’t you?

Enter London’s Cromination billboard, a digital wall of lights and images spanning 72 meters in width, and located on Cromwell Road in Earls Court. It’s one of the largest billboards in all of Europe, and Suzuki U.K. decided that made it the best place to put its newest bird of prey on display.

You can’t quite buy a 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa just yet from U.K. dealers, but they should be available in dealerships at the end of March. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one, your best bet is to contact your local Suzuki dealership to find out more details about availability. That holds true both in the U.K., and anywhere else in the world, as well.

If you’re in the U.K., have you seen this billboard display in person? It looks as though it would be a pretty fantastic sight to see at night, and definitely something to brighten up a day with dreary winter weather. Are you looking forward to the new Hayabusa, or do you wish Suzuki had taken its redesign further when taking Euro 5 considerations into account? Let us know in the comments down below.