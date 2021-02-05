Since Suzuki released a teaser confirming the impending introduction of the new Hayabusa for 2021, there's been speculation about how many updates the supersport would receive. While early reports regarding the updates were relatively modest, as we neared the debut, they got increasingly bolder with talks of a new engine and output increase.

The new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa debuted on February 5, 2021, and we finally got an answer to all of our questions. So, how much has changed on the new Suzuki Hayabusa? Actually, quite a few things.

Inside and Out

The most obvious update is, of course, the design. That much we already knew. A few days prior to the official unveiling, the model's launch video leaked on the internet, offering us our first glimpse of its new aesthetic changes. Suzuki adds that the new design allows the Hayabusa to offer "one of the best drag coefficients achieved by any motorcycle". This not only increases the ride's stability but also its comfort.

As we already discussed, the bike's look was thoroughly modernized, resulting in a nice, trimmed down appearance. What we really wanted to know, however, is what happened under the bodywork. The company confirms that it made a few "enhancements" to the chassis.

The superbike-caliber, twin-spar aluminum frame that features extruded aluminum sections remains vastly unchanged, however, the sub-frame was reviewed which results in a 1.5-pound weight loss and an increased weight-carrying capacity.

Thanks to several weight-saving measures, the bike now weighs in at 582 pounds down from 586 pounds and boasts a 50:50 weight distribution.

The frame is supported by a 43mm KYB inverted fork at the front and a KYB monoshock at the back, mounted to a set of 17-inch, seven-spoke wheels shod in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. Brake hardware was upgraded to a set of two 320mm discs with Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers at the front wheel while the rear setup remains the same with a single disc clamped by a Nissin single-piston caliper.

The Powerhouse

While some sources expected the engine to gain a few cubic centimeters and horsepower, that didn't happen. Suzuki did get a few things done, however, from a size standpoint, the 1,340cc DOHC inline-four and its 81.0 mm x 65.0 mm bore and stroke remain unchanged. As for the output, not only didn't the number go up, but it even dropped.

For 2022, the Hayabusa is rated at 188 horsepower at 9,700rpm and 111 lb-ft of torque at 7,500rpm which remains a good performance, but is down from the previous generation's 194 hp and 114 lb-ft rating. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission now equipped with a bi-directional quick shifter and a slipper and assist clutch.

That being said, Suzuki claims that the bike is now more responsive and accelerates faster. In fact, according to the figures Suzuki released, the bike can now accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, down from 3.4. As for the top speed, it remains the same at 185 mph (electronically limited).

Suzuki performed several adjustments inside the block including revising the cylinder heads, cam profiles, and oil passages, increasing the spring load, and adjusting the magneto timing to improve the engine starts, among other things. The pistons were redesigned to be lighter and were paired with shorter pins.

The engine ends on a redesigned 2-into-4 exhaust system that now features a cross-over pipe that connects pipes number one and four. The new system is also lighter by 4.5 pounds and, according to Suzuki, helps distribute the weight.

Electronically Speaking

New for this year is the introduction of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) suite of advanced electronic features and a six-axis IMU. This includes Suzuki's advanced Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-a) that includes three preset modes, three user-customizable settings, and is paired with the Hayabusa's new ride-by-wire throttle.

The bike also gets a 10-mode motion track control system, anti-lift control system, engine brake control, active speed limiter, launch control, low RPM assist, cruise control, as well as slope and hill control.

As revealed in the launch video, the dashboard's central digital display was updated to a TFT LCD unit where all the information including lean angle, driving mode, gear, and electronic systems settings is displayed.

Pricing

Pricing for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa jumped to $18,599 (up from $14,799) and the bike is available in a choice of three colorways: Glass Sparkle Black and Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver and Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue. Suzuki has yet to confirm availability.