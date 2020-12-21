Suzuki has kept its lineup introductions low-key this year. From unveiling its off-road, dual-sport, and special edition GSX-R1000 in September to uncovering the returning sportbikes, nakeds, and adventure range in early December, the House of Hamamatsu is wrapping up its 2021 lineup announcements with brand staples. Unsurprisingly, classics from the Gixxer family, the SV650, and additional cruiser models make Suzuki’s list for the upcoming model year.

With models like the MT-07 and Ducati Monster receiving updates for 2021 and the introduction of Triumph’s Trident 660, the entry-level middleweight market is seriously heating up. Despite stiff competition, Suzuki is sticking to its guns with the ever-basic SV650. For the new year, the ABS variant comes in a pearl white colorway and the contrasting red trellis frame highlights the feature that many Ducatisti wish the Monster still possessed. The 2021 model will run customers $7,699, a price hike of $200 over the 2020 model.

2021 Suzuki SV650 ABS

For the Gixxer crowd, the standard trim GSX-R1000 and GSX-R600 return to the range. The Suzuki liter bike goes back to basics with a menacing matte black livery and the traction control and bi-directional quick shifter maintain the big Gixxer’s track prowess. The GSX-R1000's price tag also sees a $200-markup, landing at $15,799 for 2021 while the GSX-R600 only sees a $50 increase at $11,449. The mid-range supersport also gets a pearl white and red treatment seen on the SV-650.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 2021 Suzuki GSX250R

Aimed at beginners, the GSX250R ABS maintains its approachability with a twin-cylinder engine and street-appropriate ergonomics. The small-displacement sportbike goes for $4,949 in 2021, a modest bump of $50 over the 2020 model and the pearl white and black paint scheme delivers a premium finish for an entry-level model.

2021 Suzuki Boulevard M190R B.O.S.S. 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

Suzuki didn’t forget about the V-twin fans with the Boulevard range coming back for 2021. Of course, the M109R B.O.S.S. returns with red and black and blue and black two-tone paint variants. No, the M109R isn’t a Hog but it’s certainly the boss of Suzuki’s cruisers with a 1,783cc V-twin pumping out 118 lb-ft of torque. At $15,249, the flagship cruiser packs big-bore performance in an affordable package.

If you’re not looking bar hopper and prefer the open road, the Boulevard C50 and C50T are suitable options. The barebones C50 caters to the classic look and feel of a V-twin with a candy red or gray paint job. The 805cc-cruiser is also wallet-friendly at $8,349 and the C50T only goes up to $9,599 for a tour-ready rig. The pearl white paint, fork-mounted windshield, white-wall tires and studded saddlebags also make the 2021 model more classic than ever.

The V-Strom 650 and DR650S are synonymous with the Suzuki brand and the iconic models return for the new model year. The standard V-Strom 650 comes back with a red livery and $8,849 price tag white the DR650S gets a white paint scheme with blue graphics and a $6,799 MSRP.