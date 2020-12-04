Like most things in 2020, model year announcements have been unique and socially distanced. Ducati released a five-part video series to introduce the new Multistrada V4 and Monster, Kawasaki leveraged the social media buzz around WSBK winter tests to unveil the new ZX-10s, and Yamaha launched its updated MT series with a comprehensive hype campaign.

While most manufacturers jockeyed for headlines, Suzuki announced its first batch of returning models for 2021 without pomp or circumstance. Hailing from the GSX-R, GSX-S, and V-Strom families, the house of Hamamatsu now adds a second wave of street models to its range.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750

Leading with the sportbikes, Suzuki’s world-renowned GSX-R platform returns for yet another year. Same classic silhouette, same distinctive diamond-shaped headlight, new liveries for the 2021 model year. The GSX-R1000R now comes in a black metallic paint scheme with tonal black accents and another black metallic base with white and orange graphics. Marked up by $50 for the new model year, the top dog Gixxer comes in at $17,749.

The versatile GSX-R750 mixes things up with a gray or pearl white livery, while the same 600cc supersport chassis houses the iconic 750cc inline-four. The price again goes up by $50 to $12,549. Suzuki is either using more expensive paint or accounting for inflation because the two supersport stalwarts haven’t changed in 2021.

2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z

The story is the same on the naked bike front. The ABS-less GSX-S750Z rejoins the fray after an absence in 2020 and the GSX-S750Z ABS return. withs a flashy new pearl white and Champion Yellow paint scheme. Thankfully, the ABS variant stays at $8,899 while the comes in $400 behind at $8,499. The standard trim GSX-S750 tones things down with a metallic black and gray bodywork and blue wheels add a tinge of color to the back-to-basics bike.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

For the pragmatic riders out there, the V-Strom 650XT platform has offered consistency and reliability over the years and Suzuki isn’t changing that formula in the new year. Still boasting its revered DOHC 645cc 90-degree V-twin, the middleweight V-Strom doesn’t gain any features in 2021 but that doesn’t make it any less adventurous. Featuring the DR-BIG-inspired Champion Yellow colorway worn so effortlessly by the V-Strom 1000XT last year, the 650XT Adventure comes with an MSRP of $10,499. The base 650XT takes a more subtle approach with red and black paint and a $9,349 price tag.

No, we can’t say Suzuki’s lineup is heavy on innovation or excitement. No, we can’t say we’re surprised either. However, Suzuki’s budget-friendly models have always been a dependable option in the market, and we could all use a stabilizing force after 2020.