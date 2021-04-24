In 2005, Valentino Rossi dominated the MotoGP field en route to his fifth consecutive premier class crown and seventh title overall. That season also marked Yamaha’s 50th anniversary, and Team Blue sported a retro white/red livery to cap off a year of celebration. To match the commemorative paint scheme, the Doctor had his longtime helmet collaborator Aldo Drudi dream up a special design for the final round in Valencia (Spain).

The result is commonly referred to as the White Zoo helmet, and AGV is bringing the graphic back as a K3 SV-S replica. Featuring Rossi's famous number 46 on the chin bar and his sun/moon motif on either side of the shell, the special livery adds cartoon animals over the stark white background. For the K3 SV-S version, AGV adjusted the graphics to suit the ventilation system.

Valentino Rossi White Zoo Helmet AGV K3 SV-S White Zoo Helmet

The brand offers the budget-friendly helmet in XS-XXL (two shell sizes) with five large air inlets, and two exhaust ports. Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, the K3 SV-S packs an integrated sun visor and a Pinlock shield into the package. Available in the U.K. for £209.99, the White Zoo isn’t yet available in the Colonies. However, AGV historically prices K3 Rossi replicas for $299.99 USD.

Alongside the K3 throwback, AGV’s K6 helmet delivers a touch of modernity with its Nardo Grey colorway. It matches that contemporary look with advanced performance and a carbon aramid shell. Offered in four shell sizes between XS and XXL, the K6’s shape is designed to reduce turbulence and optimize rider comfort. A Shalimar fabric liner amplifies that comfort and the collarbone-safe profile protects in the event of a crash.

Five front vents and one rear exhaust keep the rider cool and a water-resistant neck roll keep the elements out. AGV includes a removable breath guard and a Pinlock insert in the package as well. The Nardo Grey K6 retails for $499.95 and carries both ECE and DOT certifications.