The old and the new.
In 2005, Valentino Rossi dominated the MotoGP field en route to his fifth consecutive premier class crown and seventh title overall. That season also marked Yamaha’s 50th anniversary, and Team Blue sported a retro white/red livery to cap off a year of celebration. To match the commemorative paint scheme, the Doctor had his longtime helmet collaborator Aldo Drudi dream up a special design for the final round in Valencia (Spain).
The result is commonly referred to as the White Zoo helmet, and AGV is bringing the graphic back as a K3 SV-S replica. Featuring Rossi's famous number 46 on the chin bar and his sun/moon motif on either side of the shell, the special livery adds cartoon animals over the stark white background. For the K3 SV-S version, AGV adjusted the graphics to suit the ventilation system.
The brand offers the budget-friendly helmet in XS-XXL (two shell sizes) with five large air inlets, and two exhaust ports. Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, the K3 SV-S packs an integrated sun visor and a Pinlock shield into the package. Available in the U.K. for £209.99, the White Zoo isn’t yet available in the Colonies. However, AGV historically prices K3 Rossi replicas for $299.99 USD.
Alongside the K3 throwback, AGV’s K6 helmet delivers a touch of modernity with its Nardo Grey colorway. It matches that contemporary look with advanced performance and a carbon aramid shell. Offered in four shell sizes between XS and XXL, the K6’s shape is designed to reduce turbulence and optimize rider comfort. A Shalimar fabric liner amplifies that comfort and the collarbone-safe profile protects in the event of a crash.
Five front vents and one rear exhaust keep the rider cool and a water-resistant neck roll keep the elements out. AGV includes a removable breath guard and a Pinlock insert in the package as well. The Nardo Grey K6 retails for $499.95 and carries both ECE and DOT certifications.
Sources: VisorDown, Rossi Helmets
About this article