New Moto Subscription Service In Malaysia Makes Ownership More Accessible

In developing Asian countries like Malaysia, owning a car, motorcycle, or personal from of mobility is essential for folks with an on-the-go lifestyle. Having said that, purchasing a brand new car or motorcycle is out of reach of majority of average citizens. That's why some companies have come up with unique ways of hooking people up with vehicles.

One of the most popular is FLUX, a car subscription service that allows extremely flexible payment schemes for people with all sorts of budgets. The brand is expanding its service offerings by now including motorcycles. Naturally, a package like this is set to be a hit in Malaysia's price-sensitive market, as renting a motorcycle for an extended period of time saves commuters the hassle of having to apply for bank loans, or forking out large amounts of cash.

More specifically, FLUX's subscription package for motorcycles covers both standard and electric two-wheelers. Subsequently, clients can opt for a subscription package starting from 24 months, all the way to 60 months. To sweeten the deal even further, the subscription package covers the entire lifecycle of the motorbike. This means that commuters can simply pay a monthly fee, and not worry about covering other expenses such as insurance, road tax, service and maintenance, and registration.

At the end of a specified subscription period, FLUX will also offer the client the option to purchase the motorcycle outright, with the bike's depreciated value taken into account. This gives users looking for a long-term personal motorcycle the opportunity to save money for the eventual end of the subscription period, allowing them to purchase the motorcycle altogether.

At present, FLUX has a rather impressive selection of motorcycles on offer, with most models being commuter-focused machines such as the Yamaha Y15ZR and Honda RS150R. There are also electric motorcycles such as the BlueShark R1 electric scooter on offer. In the case of the BlueShark R1, subscription packages start as low as RM 358 – about $81 USD – per month.