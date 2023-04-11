Every rider that lives where there’s winter knows the giddiness that sudden warm weather can bring. You go from cold, gloom, and muted colors outside to birdsong and bright bursts of color as trees and plants start to green up in a heartbeat. Is the sun shining just a little brighter? Maybe not, but it certainly feels that way. That’s when you start to do all the usual spring checks on your bike, and if all goes well, you’ll take it out for your first ride of the season.

If you love motocamping, maybe that will be your first journey of the season. That’s something that motovlogger Yonny likes to do. She’s based in South Korea (don’t worry, closed captions are available in English), so when the weather started warming up, she decided it was time for her first solo motocamping outing of the season. She packed all her camping gear onto her Honda Super Cub, and off she went. It’s a full 19 degrees Celsius (about 66 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, and I mean, who wouldn’t want to be out on their bike after a long winter?

Why a Super Cub? As Yonny explains on her two-hour ride out to the campsite in Gapyeong (which is slightly northwest of Seoul), she thought about taking her bigger bike, which is a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (she’s camped with both before, and shared videos from those experiences on her YouTube channel in the past). While it’s easier to fit more stuff on the bigger bike, since she wasn’t sure what the state of the campground would be like, she thought that the Super Cub made more sense because it’s easier to manage if it falls over.

She makes use of every bit of space on the Super Cub to take her camping equipment and food. While she has Honda handwarmers on the handlebars (I may have screamed when I saw them, I’m not going to lie) to keep her hands toasty, there’s very little room left on the saddle for her to perch precariously because of all the stuff strapped to the back. For a short ride, it’s fine, but since her ride to the campground is over two hours, she realizes along the way that it’s maybe not the most comfortable decision she could have made.

It’s all about the rider, though—and the rider makes the adventures that they want to have. The Super Cub performs admirably well, rolling over the rocks and gravel at the campsite. Once she arrives, she unloads and sets up her tent with practiced motions. Then it’s time for a snack break, so she whips out the camp stove and cooks herself some sausages. Later, she builds a nice, toasty fire and enjoys the warmth with more food and tasty beverages.

After a good night’s sleep in her tent, it’s time to get up, cook some breakfast, and pack everything away to ride back. Carving time out for yourself to refresh and recharge is important, and it’s hard to think of a better way to get a little you-time in.