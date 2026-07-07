Yamaha's Adorable Scooter Is Adventure Ready. Now Bring It To the States

A couple of years back, our own Enrico Punsalang, who is based in the Philippines, named the Yamaha PG-1 as his Editor's Choice pick of the year. If you click that link, incidentally, all you have to do is read the title of the piece to see the TL;DR version of his thoughts: Yamaha Should Totally Sell The PG-1 In The US.

If you've read my writing, by now, you probably expect me to agree. And I do, even though I'm well aware that small-displacement machines often have a tough time making inroads in the US. Much as I love them, they will likely only ever remain a niche interest for riders here, simply because our country is just absolutely heckin massive.

A bike like the Yamaha PG-1 is meant for small, defined areas; congested urban environments, college campuses, and the like. Places where you might want to get someplace a little faster than you could while walking, but not where you're required to regularly hop on high-speed highways to get anywhere. Places where massive mile-munching at high speed isn't really on the menu.

Gallery: Yamaha PG-1 21 Source: Yamaha

But What About Honda?

The thing about the Yamaha PG-1 is that it's got plenty of personality, much like its similar small-displacement Honda minimoto counterparts: the Monkey, the Grom, the Dax 125, the CT 125 (or Hunter 125, if you prefer), and of course the Super Cub. I'd even throw the Ruckus and Big Ruckus in here as well, even though those are technically scooters. There's plenty of small-displacement customization love here to go around!

As such, it's not at all difficult to imagine a similar kind of customization scene instantly springing up around the PG-1, should Yamaha ever see fit to bring it to US shores. A quick search of Webike Vietnam (which is the country, let's not forget, where the PG-1 first debuted and began instantly stealing international hearts a few years back) gives ample reason to believe this could be the case, as there are already plenty of custom bits and bobs on offer to make your PG-1 your own in that market. Plus, you know, K-Speed exists.

That's Great, But Why Are We Talking About This Now?

That's easy; the fine folks over at Autoby noted that a new trademark filing has appeared in Japan for the PG-1 in that market. While the cute little guy has been busy making inroads in Southeast Asia, it hadn't previously appeared in Japan.

Although Yamaha hasn't officially announced it in that market just yet, a trademark filing in any market is usually enough to get those of us who follow such filings wondering if (and when) it might be headed to said market. One factor that made it more likely for it to appear in Japan was that the most recent version got ABS, which the first version didn't have.

The usual caveats apply here, of course; just because any company files a trademark doesn't necessarily indicate that it is a sure bet that it's on its way. Companies file trademarks for many reasons, all of which have to do with protecting their IP, and (sadly) not all of which have to do with making small-displacement motorcycle fans happy.

Now, of course, a trademark filing in Japan does nothing to indicate that a given model will appear in the US, or anywhere else. However, it does appear to be an indicator that Yamaha isn't opposed to expanding the PG-1's footprint, which makes it appear slightly more possible that it could eventually show up elsewhere in the world, somewhere down the line.

What do you think?

And hey, I know Honda kind of has a lock on characterful motorbikes in this displacement range in the US, at least. But remember, Kawasaki saw fit to bring us the Z125 Pro, and it has plenty of its own fans. Would there be enough potential PG-1 fans to justify a similar move by Yamaha? That's unclear, but it's not outside the realm of possibility; especially if Yamaha can price such an option in an enticing way.

For our readers outside of Southeast Asia, would you consider the Yamaha PG-1 if it comes to your market, especially if it's well priced? It doesn't have to be your only bike; this would probably make a great second bike for local errands, something like what Enrico was talking about when he named it as his Editors Choice pick in 2025. Also, why or why not? Let me know in the comments.

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